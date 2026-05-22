Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio disappear from Stellantis’ future roadmap

Stellantis’ FaSTLAne 2030 strategic plan reshapes Alfa Romeo’s medium-term priorities, moving the center of gravity of the lineup toward a new C-segment crossover that could debut as early as 2027 and become the Biscione’s most important model in terms of volume and profitability. The new generations of the Giulia and Stelvio, which until a few months ago seemed expected around 2028, do not appear among the group’s official projects.

Alfa Romeo shifts focus to a new C-SUV as Giulia and Stelvio disappear

The absence of the two models marks a significant change in direction. In an initial phase, Alfa Romeo had planned the Giulia and Stelvio on the STLA Large platform with an electric-only setup. Then the slowdown in battery-electric demand and Stellantis’ internal strategy review opened the door to possible combustion and hybrid powertrains. Now the picture looks even more uncertain, with both names pushed to a later phase and no clear indications on timing or technical specifications.

In the meantime, Alfa Romeo will focus its resources on a C-SUV that could sit between the Junior and Tonale, taking on the role of spiritual successor to the Giulietta despite a radically different format from a traditional compact car.

The first indications describe a vehicle with raised proportions, a muscular and dynamic character, and a profile closer to the world of premium coupe crossovers. Production should take place at the Melfi plant, most likely on the modular multi-energy STLA One platform that Stellantis designed for the B, C and D segments.

Alongside the compact crossover, the plan also includes a coachbuilt special aimed at an extremely small group of customers, designed to support the brand’s aspirational and emotional side without affecting series-production volumes.

However, the Giulia and Stelvio question remains open and could become one of the most delicate points in how Alfa Romeo enthusiasts perceive the new strategy. The two models have long represented the core of Alfa Romeo’s sporting identity, and their move beyond the five-year plan leaves a major question unanswered: what role will the D-segment sedan and SUV play in the brand’s future?