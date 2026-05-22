Alfa Romeo’s new C-SUV will also arrive in the United States

The production plan for Stellantis’ Melfi plant in Italy includes a new Alfa Romeo C-SUV, designed to compete in one of the most dynamic and crowded segments of the European and international market. Rumors about a compact Alfa Romeo SUV had circulated for some time, but the project now appears to have found a defined industrial position within the group’s rationalization strategy.

New Alfa Romeo C-SUV takes shape as a key global model

The model will use the STLA One platform, a modular multi-energy architecture developed by Stellantis to optimize costs and large-scale production flexibility. For Alfa Romeo, this technical base could prove especially useful because it would allow the SUV to offer different powertrain solutions and adapt to very different markets.

The Italian plant will become a strategic hub for the group over the next few years, with production also expected to include the new Jeep Compass, the future Lancia Gamma and a DS model, all linked by shared architectures.

The commercial importance of the new C-SUV for Alfa Romeo already looks clear. Entering this segment means facing very aggressive rivals, but also reaching consistently strong demand from customers looking for space, technology and a premium image. The challenge for Alfa Romeo will be combining those expectations with the sporty character that has always defined the brand, without diluting it into a product that feels too generic.

One important aspect concerns the project’s international dimension. The new SUV will not target Europe alone, as it should also reach the United States, a key market for Alfa Romeo’s global growth ambitions and its premium positioning.

Melfi will therefore carry a double responsibility: supporting Stellantis’ industrial relaunch in Italy and helping Alfa Romeo enter a new expansion phase in the United States. The C-SUV could take on a particularly central role in the brand’s future lineup, especially if the new Giulia and Stelvio arrive later than initially expected.