New Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia focus on driving, skip in-car entertainment like movies and games

We live in the era of technology, with enormous screens and entertainment everywhere, even in cars. Many have probably taken inspiration from Chinese electric cars, which are increasingly technological and full of (useless) screens. Yet, it seems that the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia will go against the current. More and more motorists prefer physical buttons and less technology on board, a choice that even Volkswagen seems to want to adopt.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio: the cabin will be less technological and more essential

According to Cristiano Fiorio, head of marketing and communication at Alfa Romeo, technology inside the new Stelvio and Giulia will not be lacking, but it won’t be invasive: “If an enthusiast has to study the technologies of a car before getting behind the wheel, they’re not dealing with an Alfa Romeo,” said Fiorio.

He also added that lately there’s “too much stuff” in cars, which is why the brand will not follow this path for its upcoming vehicles. According to Fiorio, driving pleasure must come first, without getting lost in various on-screen options. “We don’t want self-driving cars that allow you to play video games or watch movies while driving,” he added.

The manager didn’t add much else, but he wanted to reassure enthusiasts who are less spoiled by technology. In recent weeks, many renders have been published online, especially after the first spy photos of the model. However, these are all different from one another, and at the moment, the direction that the second generation of the SUV will take is not yet clear. It seems, though, that it will approach the design of the Alfa Romeo Junior, which continues to enjoy great success.