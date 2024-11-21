Alfa Romeo E-SUV: preview of the brand’s future flagship

The Alfa Romeo E-SUV will be the future flagship model of the Italian automaker. Its debut now seems certain, and according to the latest reports, it will arrive on the market in 2027, about a year after the new Alfa Romeo Giulia. The vehicle will be approximately 5 meters long and will be built on Stellantis’ STLA Large platform, the same used for the new Dodge Charger Daytona. Production is expected to take place in Italy at Stellantis’ Cassino plant, although there had been talk of production in the United States, likely at one of the Detroit facilities.

Here’s what the new Alfa Romeo E-SUV coming in 2027 might look like

The new Alfa Romeo electric SUV, still awaiting its official name, will combine generous dimensions with a dynamic style, characterized by a fastback silhouette and a truncated tail. Despite its category, it will stand out for its particularly low-slung stance.

The interior will offer ample space, although it won’t feature the seven-seat configuration initially hypothesized. The model will be offered exclusively in an electric version, with the Quadrifoglio at the top of the range, delivering over 1,000 horsepower. The vehicle will represent the brand’s technological excellence, combining high performance with refined construction and cutting-edge technological features.

The new electric SUV from the Biscione will inaugurate a new design direction, distinguishing itself from the future Giulia and Stelvio, which will instead maintain a family feeling closer to the Alfa Romeo Junior. The distinctive traits compared to the rest of Alfa Romeo’s premium range have not yet been revealed, but the first details could emerge through teaser images as early as 2026. In the meantime, we must make do with render images created by digital artists based on the very first emerging details.