Alfa Romeo E-SUV: is this its design?

The Alfa Romeo E-SUV is one of the future cars that could join the Italian brand’s lineup, which will undergo a major renewal in the coming years. It is a top-of-the-range SUV that is currently scheduled to hit the market in 2027 and could be positioned above the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which will arrive in 2025. In 2026, it will be the turn of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia to make its debut on the market.

Alfa Romeo E-SUV: what the brand’s top-of-the-range SUV could look like

While we wait to discover more details about this model, a new render video tries to imagine what the definitive design of the Alfa Romeo E-SUV could be. It is a video published by the channel Q-Cars which has renamed this vehicle as the Alfa Romeo Fiorella. From the video, we can see how this vehicle is characterized by the presence of elegant LED headlights with elaborate details that could adorn it. It is also hypothesized that this model could sport the characteristic triangular grille of Alfa Romeo.

As is typical of the designs of the Biscione car manufacturer, the SUV will feature a body sculpted with fluid lines. From the images, it is also possible to notice the aerodynamics bodywork of the vehicle, probably for greater efficiency.

The future Alfa Romeo E-SUV could have a sporty and energetic look with a sloping roofline and robust wheel arches. The SUV could have a very luxurious interior, decorated with premium materials such as carbon fiber details, brushed aluminum finishes and leather upholstery to create an elegant and sophisticated environment.

While we wait to see what Alfa Romeo will bring to its lineup in the future, in a few hours there will be the official presentation of the Alfa Romeo Milano, an SUV that will play the role of the brand’s entry level.