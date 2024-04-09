Alfa Romeo Milano: here’s where to follow tomorrow’s presentation

Alfa Romeo Milano is about to arrive. The Italian automaker’s compact SUV will debut tomorrow, April 10th, in Milan at 5 PM CEST. You can also follow the live stream of the event, and we explain how in this article.

Alfa Romeo Milano is ready to debut: here’s where to follow the presentation

The Alfa Romeo Milano will be based on the CMP platform and will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Tychy, Poland. It will be the new entry-level model for the Italian brand and will bring the Stellantis premium brand back to the B-segment of the market, which it exited in 2018 with the end of production of the Alfa Romeo MiTo. This vehicle, which will have a starting price of around 30,000 euros, will have the task of bringing new customers to Alfa Romeo and recovering those lost due to the exit of Mito and Giulietta.

The first version of the Alfa Romeo Milano to debut should be the electric one, which will have the same engine as the Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600e. This will guarantee 156 horsepower and 400 km of autonomy. Later on, a top-of-the-range version is expected, probably called Quadrifoglio, of which we showed you the first images in a spy video leaked on social media a few days ago.

In a short time, the Alfa Romeo Milano should establish itself as the best-selling Alfa Romeo model ever. Consequently, it is a strategic vehicle for the future of the Italian carmaker, which aspires to become a global premium brand. This car will in fact be sold all over the world and could also arrive in the United States. Over the past few months, numerous images of the model have leaked, which will no longer have any secrets tomorrow. In fact, in addition to the first images without camouflage, all the details relating to technical specifications and features will also be revealed. You can follow the live streaming of the event from the YouTube player below.