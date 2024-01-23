Alfa Romeo E-SUV: 800 km of range and supercar acceleration

Alfa Romeo is gearing up to launch several new models in the coming years. One of the first to arrive will be the B-SUV Milano, officially expected in April. The development plan also includes electric versions of the Stelvio and Giulia, as well as the production of a high-end SUV, designed to directly compete with renowned German brands.

Alfa Romeo’s goal is not limited to the Italian market, where it already enjoys a wide following, but also extends internationally. The company aims to break into the premium market, currently dominated by German giants like BMW and Mercedes.

Alfa Romeo’s E-SUV is a game-changer with an impressive 800 km range

Alfa Romeo’s future E-SUV will be developed on the STLA Large platform of Stellantis, recently presented by Carlos Tavares. Although it is difficult to predict the specifics of this model, Autoexpress has published a render that seems quite realistic.

About the powertrain, the new Alfa Romeo model will have an 800 Volt system with a rapid charging capacity of 4.5 kWh per minute. The top-of-the-range version will offer a range of 800 km, with battery capacity varying between 85 and 118 kWh. Both front-wheel and all-wheel drive will be available. In terms of performance, the most powerful versions could accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just two seconds, an exceptional result for an SUV.

With this new model, Alfa Romeo intends to directly challenge high-level competitors like the BMW iX, Audi Q8, and Mercedes EQS. This will not be an easy task, considering the strong presence of these brands in both Europe and the United States. Regarding the launch timeline, there is talk of 2026 or, at the latest, 2027. As for the price, it is difficult to make precise predictions at this time. However, considering that the cheapest Stelvio model is currently priced at around 55,000 euros and that the German models start at around 80,000 euros, it is reasonable to expect a price above 70,000 euros for Alfa Romeo’s new SUV.