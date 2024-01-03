New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: here’s how it could change in 2026

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio, launched in 2016 and updated in 2022, marks the brand’s first foray into the SUV market. This model has achieved notable sales success, thanks to its captivating design, sporty driving experience, and advanced technology adoption. However, with the automotive industry increasingly moving towards electrification, Alfa Romeo aims to stay ahead of the curve. The Stellantis group recently announced that the Stelvio’s second generation will be exclusively electric, set to debut in 2026. While official images are not yet available, there are only rumors and speculations about the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio Electric‘s possible appearance.

The new Stelvio will retain its identity as a mid-sized SUV with a sporty style and character, maintaining its size around 4.70 meters and following a more conventional shape, not adhering to the coupe SUV trend. The front will undergo significant revision, adopting a new interpretation of Alfa Romeo’s distinctive traits, with a smooth diamond-shaped shield and the Biscione logo positioned on the engine hood, in line with the style of the new 33 Stradale.

The upcoming Stelvio will feature an engine hood with a clear “Y” shaped rib, originating from the circular logo. The distinctive three openings of Alfa Romeo‘s “trilobo” design might undergo changes, echoed by both the shield and the LED daytime running lights positioned at the top of the front, oriented towards the center. The main headlights will have an almost vertical arrangement at the edges of the front, composed of three overlapping lenses.

The lower part of the front will be characterized by a simulated air intake and a wide splitter. As for the side, it might maintain a line similar to the current Alfa Romeo Stelvio, with smooth doors and an appearance reminiscent of the recent Peugeot 3008. At the rear, innovations include LED lights that, starting from a traditional horizontal strip, descend below the rear window forming a luminous triangular shape.

The 2026 Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be entirely electric, following Alfa Romeo’s strategy. The anticipated power ranges from 350 HP to 800 HP, and even 1,000 HP in the Quadrifoglio version. This first electric Stelvio will be based on the STLA Large platform, an evolution of the current Giorgio platform used for the Giulia and Stelvio. The range is expected to reach up to 800 km.