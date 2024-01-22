Alfa Romeo Milano: the final version will disprove previous leaks

Just over a month has passed since Alfa Romeo‘s official announcement of their first B-SUV, the Milano. The automotive world is showing tangible interest, with brand fans, industry experts, and enthusiasts eager to learn about the features of this vehicle. It marks Alfa Romeo’s debut in the full electric segment, excluding the special model 33 Stradale.

In September last year, the 2024 Alfa Romeo B-SUV came under the spotlight due to a leak featuring dashboard images and a digital version of the vehicle appearing online. However, these images, which initially seemed reliable, may not accurately represent the final version of the Milano.

Alfa Romeo Milano: the final version could be very different from what we’ve seen so far

Recent rumors on Autopareri suggest that dealers have already had a sneak peek of the Milano and claim it differs significantly from the leaked images. This raises doubts that those photos could be fake leaks. Moreover, it seems the frontal design shown in the September sketches is less appealing than that of the final model – a positive note since the leaked images had raised concerns among enthusiasts.

Now, curiosity surrounds what the new Alfa Romeo Milano will look like. The definitive answer is likely to come in the next few weeks, hopefully with real photos providing further clues or previews. Given that the car’s presentation is scheduled for April, and the previous month is expected to see the creation of the TV commercial, a clear picture of the Alfa Romeo Milano should emerge soon, following a process similar to the recent launch of the Lancia Ypsilon.

It is confirmed that Alfa Romeo’s B-SUV will be produced in Poland, in Tychy, at the same factory where the Jeep Avenger and the 600 are already made. It will share the platform, characteristics, and dimensions with these models, measuring approximately 4.2 meters. The electric version is expected to offer 156 horsepower and a range of about 400 km. As for the hybrid, two variants are anticipated, one with 136 HP and another with 164 HP.