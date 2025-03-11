New Maserati Quattroporte: hybrid design plans and 2028 launch strategy revealed

The new Maserati Quattroporte represents one of the most discussed models when looking at the future of the prestigious Trident car manufacturer. Currently, however, the destiny of Stellantis‘ luxury brand is shrouded in numerous uncertainties. The group, in response to the significant decline in registrations, has decided to revolutionize its strategy under the guidance of new CEO Santo Ficili, who will present the brand’s renewed industrial plan during this year.

Here’s how the future hybrid Maserati Quattroporte could be

At present, it remains uncertain whether we will actually see a new Maserati Quattroporte or if the brand will opt for other types of vehicles to reverse the negative trend and regain market share. Meanwhile, an interesting stylistic hypothesis for this potential future model emerges from the United Kingdom. Auto Express recently published a render illustrating the possible aesthetics of a renewed Quattroporte. The image is the fruit of the creative ingenuity of designer Avarvarii, who imagined an evolution of the design for the model currently out of production awaiting a new generation.

Initially, predictions indicated that the new Maserati sedan would be conceived exclusively in an electric version. However, after canceling the MC20 Folgore, Stellantis’ renewed strategy, now more oriented towards hybrid solutions, could redefine the choice of engine. This new model is destined to replace not only the current Quattroporte but also the more compact Ghibli, consolidating the offering into a single, prestigious vehicle.

A Maserati spokesperson, speaking with Auto Express, confirmed this strategy of having two models in one, but at the moment few details have been defined. Mariangela Del Vecchio, head of Maserati for Northern Europe, stated: “Currently we are still in the product development phase regarding the engine and powertrain. Our current strategy is to offer fully electric and gasoline, giving the consumer the choice. We already have a mild-hybrid in the Grecale, but we don’t have plug-in hybrids because we decided to move directly to full electric rather than having an intermediate phase. Future development is still open, especially for Levante and Quattroporte, and everything will be driven by consumer feedback.”

Jean-Philippe Imparato expressed the desire to strengthen the company’s hybrid offering at the beginning of this year, suggesting the possibility of a hybrid or plug-in powertrain for the new Maserati Quattroporte. Del Vecchio confirmed that technically it is feasible, but the platform on which the car will be based is not yet defined: “I know that many of our competitors have adopted a different strategy, focusing on completely electric product lines. Maserati’s strategy is not this; we intend to create products that offer a choice between different powertrain options.”

In any case, one cannot expect a new Maserati Quattroporte before 2028. Last year, Davide Danesin, chief engineer of the Quattroporte development program, explained: “We decided to take more time to optimize the package. That’s why we decided to postpone the launch of the new Quattroporte. Sometimes it’s necessary to take the time to find the best solution. If we are sure about the company and our products, but we are not convinced of the result, why not take a deeper look?”

Although little is known about a new hybrid Maserati Quattroporte, Danesin hinted that the electric vehicle will aim for a range exceeding 700 km. “Today, 600 kilometers are sufficient,” he said. “But for a new Quattroporte, we will try to do more. It’s an important product for Maserati, so it must have an exceptional design from every point of view: style, architecture, and performance.”

It remains to be defined whether the vehicle will be developed on the STLA Large platform or on an evolved version of the architecture used for GranTurismo and GranCabrio, although this second option appears decidedly unlikely. What instead seems now certain is Maserati’s commitment to developing a new generation battery technology for the electric version, designed to guarantee superior range and performance worthy of the brand’s prestige.