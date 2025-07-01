Alfa Romeo: could five new cars be on the way?

Alfa Romeo is preparing to deeply renew its lineup in the coming years, with the possible arrival of five new models. Some of these have already been officially confirmed, others remain shrouded in rumors. The goal is to strengthen the brand’s global presence and consolidate its role as a premium brand within the Stellantis group.

Here are what should be the 5 new cars that will enrich Alfa Romeo’s lineup in the coming years

Among the confirmed projects are the new generations of Stelvio and Giulia, confirmed by the brand’s number one, Santo Ficili. At the moment it’s not clear which of the two will debut first. Initially it was thought that the Stelvio would arrive in 2025, but some delays related to adapting thermal engines to the new STLA Large platform and aesthetic modifications could shift the launch to 2027. The new Giulia, instead, would be expected for 2026, but official announcements are awaited.

Both will adopt the styling introduced by the Junior, with distinctive elements like the central rear license plate, closed shield, and V-shaped light signature. The Stelvio should grow slightly in dimensions, approaching a coupé SUV design. Both are expected to have 100% electric versions, while the absence of pure thermal powertrains is likely. Quadrifoglio versions will not be missing, which could reach power outputs close to 1,000 horsepower.

Among the most anticipated models is also the future generation of the Tonale, which according to some sources will debut between 2027 and 2028. In this case too, the design will be completely revised and the platform will be STLA Medium, with production planned in Italy. Some speculate that the new model might even abandon the Tonale name, presenting itself as a totally new product.

Another novelty concerns the so-called E-Jet, an E-segment vehicle expected between 2027 and 2028. It will be developed on the extended version of the STLA Large platform and could be the first Alfa Romeo model produced in the United States, in the same plant as the Jeep Grand Cherokee. It will be an SUV with a sporty character, with lowered suspension and setup similar to that of the Ferrari Purosangue.

Finally, there’s talk of a fifth model, about which there isn’t much information yet. It should be a car about 4.3 meters long that would position itself between the Junior and Tonale, produced on the STLA Small platform. It could bring back historic names like Alfetta or Giulietta and present itself as a middle ground between a compact sedan and a crossover.

In the coming months, with the new Stellantis industrial plan, official confirmations are expected on these projects that aim to relaunch Alfa Romeo globally.