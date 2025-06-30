Alfa Romeo Tonale: customer buys the SUV but can’t drive it for two months due to a recall

A customer in the United States purchased a new Alfa Romeo Tonale but, after more than two months, still hasn’t been able to drive it. The story emerged on Reddit, where the buyer, exasperated by the situation, recounted signing the documents for the SUV on April 26th, unaware that right around those days Alfa Romeo had initiated an official recall that would block delivery.

Alfa Romeo Tonale recall leaves US customer without car for over 2 months

The recall, announced just a few days before the purchase, affects 8,122 units of the Alfa Romeo Tonale, all involved due to a problem related to the backup camera. It’s a defect that requires technical intervention before the vehicles can be delivered to customers or put into circulation. The buyer discovered the existence of the recall online and, after contacting the dealership, had the bad news confirmed.

Since then, the SUV has remained parked at the dealership, unused, waiting to be fixed. As if that weren’t enough, the buyer had spent extra money on some optional treatments like ceramic coating and other customizations.

According to what was reported by Carscoops, the customer described the situation as “frustrating, almost a nightmare,” emphasizing the fact of having paid for a vehicle he cannot use. Other Reddit users advised the customer to call the dealership daily, contact Stellantis directly, and apply constant pressure to get answers. The owner has also initiated direct dialogue with the brand, attempting to receive at least a replacement car while waiting for the definitive solution.

It’s hoped that the problem will be resolved as soon as possible, finally allowing the rightful owner to get behind the wheel of his Alfa Romeo Tonale. Speaking of the model, we should note that by the end of 2025 an update will arrive that will improve some aspects of the SUV, while a proper restyling is expected for 2027.