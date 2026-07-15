Alfa Romeo’s 2027 Tonale replacement comes to life in new render

The first official detail of Alfa Romeo’s new C-SUV reveals only a small section of the rear, but it has already inspired a complete reconstruction. Mirko del Prete used the teaser as a starting point to imagine the model expected to inherit the Tonale’s role, freely interpreting the rest of the body.

New render imagines Alfa Romeo’s 2027 C-SUV from first official teaser

The project envisions a sharper and sportier SUV than the current Tonale, the twin of the now-discontinued Dodge Hornet. A low hood guides the eye toward slim headlights and Alfa Romeo’s unmistakable shield grille. Pronounced wheel arches and a high beltline give the side profile more visual strength, while the five-hole wheels revisit one of the brand’s most familiar design elements.

At the rear, the artist attempts to develop the detail shown by Alfa Romeo. A light bar connects the taillights across the tailgate, beneath a sloping rear window and a prominent spoiler. The lower section features an aggressive diffuser, although no evidence currently suggests that the production model will adopt a similar solution.

Beyond the shapes imagined in the rendering, Alfa Romeo has already confirmed when the vehicle will arrive and which platform it will use. The company will unveil the new C-SUV in the fourth quarter of 2027 and build it at the Melfi plant in Italy. It will use the STLA Medium platform and offer several powertrain options, allowing Alfa Romeo to respond to changing demand without limiting the model to electric propulsion alone.

Alfa Romeo has not officially described it as a direct replacement for the Tonale and has not revealed its name. However, the new SUV will enter the same market segment currently occupied by the model built in Pomigliano d’Arco and should take over much of its commercial role. Reports suggest that Tonale production could end in November 2027, although the company has not confirmed that date.

The rendering therefore offers one possible interpretation of the future SUV rather than a reliable preview of every detail. More complete images will reveal the model’s true proportions and Alfa Romeo’s new design language, while the current teaser shows only a small section of the rear.