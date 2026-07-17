Alfa Romeo’s new compact car could revive the spirit of the 147 and Giulietta

Alfa Romeo will officially return to the compact segment with a new C-segment hatchback developed on the STLA One platform. The model forms part of the FaSTLAne 2030 plan, although the company has not shown it yet. In the meantime, the first independent renderings have started appearing online as enthusiasts wait for more information.

New Alfa Romeo hatchback takes shape in first unofficial renderings

The project imagines a low and wide car with pronounced wheel arches and more aggressive proportions than a conventional five-door hatchback. Its connection with the 147 and Giulietta comes mainly from its sporty character rather than any attempt to reproduce their shapes directly.

Alfa Romeo’s shield grille dominates the front end and sits between extremely slim headlights. Taut surfaces and large wheels make the body appear closer to the road. At the rear, circular taillights, a prominent diffuser, and two exhaust outlets suggest a high-performance combustion engine, although these details come entirely from the designer’s imagination.

The production model announced by Alfa Romeo will instead use STLA One, a multi-energy architecture capable of supporting different powertrains. The automaker has mentioned advanced technology and efficiency, but it has not yet revealed the engines, production location, or launch date.

Alfa Romeo specifically referenced the 147 and Giulietta when introducing the future model. The 147 arrived in 2000 and stood out for its design and driving dynamics, while the Giulietta succeeded it in 2010 and remained in production until 2020. The new hatchback will need to restore Alfa Romeo’s presence in the European compact market without simply reviving a formula created more than 15 years ago.

The plan also includes a new C-SUV based on the STLA Medium platform. That model will inherit much of the Tonale’s market role and enter production at Melfi. It remains separate from the hatchback and will allow Alfa Romeo to compete in the same segment with two body styles aimed at different customers.

The images therefore show only one possible styling direction for the future model. Its final design, dimensions, and engine range remain unknown, although Alfa Romeo has now directly confirmed that the car will join its lineup.