Alfa Romeo confirms diesel and Quadrifoglio versions will stay for Giulia and Stelvio

Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili officially confirmed yesterday news that had been circulating for a few weeks: production of the current Giulia and Stelvio will continue until the end of 2027. Consequently, this means that the new generations will not see the light before 2028. According to the latest rumors from the plant that will handle production, it seems that the new models will not arrive before mid-year 2028.

Current Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio continue until 2027 with diesel and Quadrifoglio versions

The real news, however, concerns powertrains. Ficili confirmed that the current versions of Giulia and Stelvio will continue to be offered with diesel engines and with the Quadrifoglio variant, thus denying rumors announcing their early demise. In Europe, the proven diesel and powerful gasoline V6 for the flagship version will therefore remain in the lineup.

Alfa Romeo’s decision marks a shift from the direction taken by many manufacturers: while the sector accelerates toward electric, the Italian brand adopts a more measured approach, choosing to preserve the sporty identity and dynamic qualities that have always characterized its models. The goal is to face the electric transition with greater technological maturity and a more solid commercial strategy, reducing the risks of too rapid a conversion. Meanwhile, small aesthetic updates and new special editions are expected that will keep attention alive on Giulia and Stelvio until the arrival of their successors.

Ficili’s statements have also reignited rumors about a new compact crossover destined to position itself between Alfa Romeo Junior and Tonale. According to the latest reports, the model could be built on the STLA Small platform, while the name remains uncertain, although rumors point toward Alfetta.

In any case, the retention of combustion engines represents a positive signal for enthusiasts, as there will not only be electrified and hybrid powertrains, but the future Giulia and Stelvio could also continue to offer pure gasoline and diesel versions, thus preserving the authentic DNA of the Italian brand.