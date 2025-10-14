Alfa Romeo reveals the new Tonale: a fresh chapter for the brand

Alfa Romeo unveils the new 2026 Tonale, an evolution of the compact SUV that marks a turning point for the Italian brand. Three and a half years after its debut, the model is renewed in design, engine range and technological content, confirming its sporty vocation and key role in the brand’s global growth.

New Alfa Romeo Tonale debuts with refreshed look, three powertrains and enhanced interior

The restyling introduces a more aggressive front end, new alloy wheels and three new metallic colors that enhance the elegant proportions and dynamic lines of the SUV. The famous “Trilobo” and redesigned central Scudetto recall the Biscione’s historic models, while the side air intakes and inserts inspired by the Giulia GTA accentuate its sporty character. Completing the look are new black and white logos and Tonale lettering in black finish on Veloce and Sport Speciale trims.

The interiors stand out for premium materials and new combinations: red leather, white synthetic leather with black Alcantara inserts and contrasting stitching. The front seats are heated, ventilated and electrically adjustable, with automatic lumbar support. The steering wheel and windshield washer nozzles are also heated, confirming attention to comfort. The redesigned center console now houses a rotary selector for the automatic transmission, while ambient backlighting inspired by the Alfa Romeo snake skin adds a dramatic touch to the cabin.

On the dynamic front, the new Tonale remains faithful to the brand’s philosophy, offering direct steering (13.6:1), McPherson suspension and Brembo braking system on the sportier versions. The chassis, with wider tracks, reduces body roll in curves and improves stability. Depending on the trim, the SUV can be equipped with Alfa Dynamic suspension with FSD dampers or Alfa TM electronic active suspension, for optimal balance between comfort and agility.

The engine range consists of three variants including a 175-HP 1.5 Mild Hybrid, with seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and 48-volt electric motor, a 270-HP Q4 Plug-in Hybrid, with electrified all-wheel drive and high range, and a 130-HP 1.6 Diesel, with six-speed automatic transmission, ideal for long-distance driving. All engines are certified according to the new Euro 6 e-bis regulation.

Onboard technology is completely updated. The Alfa Connect system integrates a 12.3-inch digital dashboard and a 10.25-inch central touchscreen display compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. 4G connectivity enables OTA updates, while the 470W Harman Kardon system with 14 speakers ensures a high-level acoustic experience.

On the safety front, the Tonale maintains its five-star Euro NCAP rating thanks to Level 2 ADAS systems: adaptive cruise control, lane keeping, traffic assist, automatic emergency braking and blind spot monitoring. 360° cameras and semi-automatic parking are also available.

The range expands with Tonale, Ti and Sport Speciale versions, joined by Sprint and Veloce. The base model already offers Full LED headlights, 17-inch wheels, complete infotainment and numerous assistance systems. The Ti trim favors elegance, while the Veloce focuses on performance and sporty looks with 19-inch wheels, Brembo brakes and active suspension.

The Sport Speciale, launch edition, celebrates Alfa Romeo tradition with Alcantara upholstery, 20-inch wheels, black calipers and top-of-the-range equipment, including 360° cameras, Blind Spot Assist and premium audio system.

Santo Ficili, brand CEO, summarized the new model’s philosophy: “With the new Tonale we want to express Italian excellence by combining design, innovation and passion for driving. Every detail tells our commitment to creating a deeper bond between man and machine.”