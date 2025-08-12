Alfa Romeo CEO says brand has “freedom to create whatever we want”

Alfa Romeo is preparing to launch a new generation of models, with two key debuts on the horizon: the next Stelvio, expected in 2026, and the successor to the Giulia, which will adopt a coupe-style SUV body and is slated to be revealed by late 2025. Meanwhile, the Junior, an entry-level compact SUV introduced in Europe this year, has already surpassed 45,000 orders, confirming the brand’s focus on high-potential, volume-oriented models.

Alfa Romeo: new generation of models coming, focus on SUVs and high-volume segments

Photo Credits: L’Automobile Magazine

For now, more emotional projects such as the new 8C and GTV have been put on hold. As marketing chief Cristiano Fiorio explained, the brand intends to consolidate the success of the Junior, Tonale, and Stelvio before returning to niche sports cars.

According to an Alfa Romeo executive, the main challenge is to attract buyers who currently choose premium brands such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, or Audi, while maintaining a more competitive price position. The 33 Stradale supercar has boosted the brand’s prestige, but remains out of reach for most customers. The goal is for the new generation of models to reverse declining U.S. sales, down 34% in the first half of 2025, and strengthen growth in Europe, where deliveries rose by over 30% during the same period.

To bolster its presence overseas, Alfa Romeo is also planning a large SUV to compete with models like the Porsche Cayenne. Enthusiast-focused cars remain in the long-term plans, but will need to be supported by solid production volumes and sustainable profitability. In an extremely competitive market, platform sharing and financial stability are considered top priorities.

Despite its European rebound, Alfa Romeo is still far from the numbers posted by premium leaders: BMW exceeds 400,000 units sold, while Mercedes-Benz and Audi remain above 300,000. However, the strategy of focusing on high-volume models such as the Junior and Tonale is intended to generate the resources needed to fund exclusive projects like the 33 Stradale.

For CEO Santo Ficili, now is the right time to rebuild the brand’s identity and expand the lineup. “We have the heritage, the foundations, and the ability to create whatever we want,” he told Car Magazine, “but at the end of the day, this is a business, and the business must be profitable.”