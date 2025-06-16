The upcoming 1000 Miglia will mark the road debut of the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

The highly anticipated new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale will make its dynamic debut on the roads of the 1000 Miglia. This modern Biscione supercar will be among the stars of the 43rd edition of the historic re-enactment, which will take place June 17-21.

Alfa Romeo, in collaboration with Stellantis Heritage, will bring a selection of iconic vehicles to the event. Alongside past legends from Fiat, Maserati and, of course, Alfa Romeo, the Milanese manufacturer has chosen this prestigious event for its road debut of the 33 Stradale, officially marking its dynamic launch.

The new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale debuts at the 1000 Miglia

The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, a sports car produced in a limited edition of only 33 examples (all of which have long since been sold), will make its highly anticipated dynamic debut at the upcoming 1000 Miglia. This will mark its first appearance on the road, a historic moment for fans and for the Biscione brand.

The 33 Stradale will not be alone: Alfa Romeo will also field other modern models, including the new Junior Q4 Hybrid and the powerful Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Super Sport, underscoring its strong presence in this iconic historical reenactment.

The road launch of the 33 Stradale takes on an even deeper significance in this edition of the 1000 Miglia. The event celebrates the 95th anniversary of the memorable victory of Tazio Nuvolari and Giovanni Battista Guidotti, who triumphed at the 1000 Miglia itself in an Alfa Romeo 6C 1750. This anniversary reinforces the unbreakable bond between Alfa Romeo and the famous race, a legacy that the new 33 Stradale is ready to carry on with pride.

The owner of the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale will have the honor of driving it in the upcoming Mille Miglia, where the car is set to show off remarkable performance, consolidating its status as an iconic model in the Biscione range.

Alfa Romeo’s collaborations

Alfa Romeo proudly points out that the creation of this new sports car was entrusted to Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera of Milan. This collaboration recalls the historic 1900 Super Sprint, also made by Touring Superleggera, which will participate in the race in the hands of the Luna Rossa team, led by Skipper and Team Director Max Sirena. This partnership underscores the recently announced collaboration between Alfa Romeo and Luna Rossa.

It is clear that much of the attention will be focused precisely on the 33 Stradale. This sports car is equipped with a 3.0-liter V6 engine that delivers more than 620 horsepower. Power is handled by an 8-speed DCT transmission, with rear-wheel drive and an electronic limited slip differential. With a top speed of 333 km/h and 0-60 km/h acceleration in less than 3 seconds, its performance is nothing short of impressive.