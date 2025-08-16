Alfa Romeo: a concept car blending future vision with heritage

Digital artist Mirko del Prete, known in the automotive world as MDP Automotive, has recently shared his personal vision of a new Alfa Romeo MiTo. It’s a concept that looks toward the future without abandoning the model’s historical roots, blending stylistic innovation with nostalgia in a project that, while purely conceptual, has already captured the attention of enthusiasts.

New Alfa Romeo MiTo: a fresh render imagines a futuristic revival

The rendering depicts a three-door sporty compact, a spiritual successor to the original MiTo, with compact proportions and a strong, confident character. Circular headlights at the front and rear clearly pay homage to the brand’s heritage, while the body features smooth yet muscular lines that combine retro cues with modern details. The front grille seamlessly integrates the lighting units and frames the iconic Alfa Romeo shield, a non-negotiable hallmark of the Biscione’s identity.

The design draws inspiration from the golden era of Italian automotive styling, the 1960s and ’70s, reinterpreted with a contemporary language and sharper proportions. The result is a concept with balanced appeal, conveying the same personality that made the MiTo famous, but with a forward-looking vision aimed at tomorrow’s challenges.

Despite the allure of the idea, it’s worth noting that Alfa Romeo has no plans to bring the MiTo back to its lineup. The brand’s current strategy is focused on consolidating its presence in the B-segment with the Junior, leaving little room for a second small model. Over the coming years, Alfa Romeo will concentrate on launching the next-generation Stelvio and Giulia, followed by an all-new SUV on the STLA Medium platform. Toward the end of the decade, between 2028 and 2029, a large E-CUV aimed primarily at the North American market is expected, likely to be assembled at Stellantis’ Detroit plant.