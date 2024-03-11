Alfa Romeo: 2023 registration data by country revealed

2023 has been a year filled with achievements for Alfa Romeo, as it captured significant market shares in several countries worldwide, including Belgium, Luxembourg, Greece, and France. The countries with the highest registrations include Italy, the United States, Germany, France, and Spain. These countries saw a strong increase in registrations in 2023, except for the United States, which experienced a 15.2% decline compared to the previous year.

Alfa Romeo: comprehensive 2023 registration data by country

Alfa Romeo registered more than 68,000 vehicles globally in 2023. This marks the best performance since 2020, yet it falls short compared to the 2018 registrations, which exceeded 131,000. Nonetheless, the brand is set to launch the new B-SUV Milano in less than a month. This model, aiming to be the entry-level option in its lineup, seeks to attract new customers and is expected to account for 40% of the brand’s total sales.

Alfa Romeo has also outlined its plans for the coming years, with the debut of the new Stelvio slated for 2025, followed by the new Giulia in 2026. A debut for an electric SUV is anticipated in 2027. However, Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo, recently stated that these plans could be significantly altered depending on the upcoming elections in the United States and Europe.

In terms of sales and growth percentage, Italy stands as the brand’s primary market with 85.4%. The United States follows with 10,898 sales, although this figure has decreased by 15.2% compared to the previous year. Germany comes next with 6,197 sales, witnessing a 69.6% increase, France with 3,909 registrations and a 26.5% growth, and Spain with 3,058 sales, up by 2.8% from 2022.

Countries that have seen strong growth in percentage terms include Turkey (155.7%), Belgium (99.9%), Egypt (1,085.2%), Mexico (240.4%), Sweden (164.8%), the Czech Republic (133.3%), and Ireland (333.3%).