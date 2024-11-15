Abarth and Breil are celebrating the Scorpion’s anniversary with the new Abarth 695 75th Anniversario watch

Abarth and Breil together again for a long-standing partnership that has resulted in the new Breil Abarth 75th Anniversario watch. The collaboration is part of the Scorpio’s 2024 birthday celebrations and draws inspiration from the limited edition Abarth 695 75th Anniversario.

A new project together for Abarth and Breil

The news comes from an official press release from Stellantis dated November 15, 2024. Abarth continues to celebrate its 75th anniversario and unveils the magnificent result of its collaboration with Breil, a longstanding partnership that began a decade ago. Produced in only 375 pieces, Breil and Abarth have designed an exclusive limited edition watch, paying homage to the aesthetic codes of Abarth’s limited edition 695 75th Anniversario.

With its exquisite details, the chronograph inspired by Abarth’s 695 75th Anniversario highlights the passion for design and performance that the two brands share, expertly blending technology, style and the furious behavior represented by the car. A perfect collision between two parallel universes that have found a unique way to combine with each other.

Breil chose a total black look combined with gold elements to pay homage to the car’s livery and its eye-catching details, such as the gold rim, Abarth lettering on the door, and scorpion on the roof, hallmarks of the bold Abarth 695 75th Anniversario. Featuring a satin-finished black IP stainless steel case, gold IP steel crown with knurled rubber inserts and polished black IP bezel, Breil could not fail to feature one of Abarth’s most iconic features: the ultra-sporty, roaring wheels of the iconic car.

Features of the new Breil

Powered by a Miyota OS21 motor, the Breil Abarth 75th Anniversario sports an eye-catching gold IP seconds hand that elegantly glides across the two-level black dial, the tip of which is embellished with the exclusive black scorpion symbol on a gold background, adding a distinctive touch that enhances the watch’s bold design.

The gold indexes and numerals on the flange add a striking contrast to the black background, ensuring both legibility and a luxurious aesthetic. The combination of these gold details with the black tones of the dial highlights the sporty elegance of the watch and the celebratory nature of the Abarth 75th Anniversario. The Abarth and Breil watch is available at premium watch retailers and online. It is an item that is sure to attract the attention of many people, especially the big fans of Abarth, which as we know are present internationally.

The collaboration with Breil is just the latest in a long and rich list of celebrations for the 75 th anniversary of the Scorpio brand. In April, the Heritage Hub, in Turin, hosted an exhibition that blended tradition and innovation by showcasing some of Abarth’s most iconic vehicles and most recent models, such as the limited edition 695 75 ° Anniversario, conceived for the occasion and the star of the show.

Abarth also amazed its enthusiasts by presenting a few days ago its most powerful Abarth ever, the Abarth 600e with its 280 hp, 207 kW electric motor, top speed of 200 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 in 5.85 seconds.