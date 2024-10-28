Abarth 600e: the most powerful car ever made by the brand unveiled

To celebrate its first 75 years of existence, Abarth has just unveiled the new Abarth 600e, which is the brand’s most powerful car ever with 280 horsepower delivered by an exclusively electric unit under the hood. This is a shared project, developed in collaboration with technicians and engineers from the Stellantis Motorsport division, which led to the development of the Perfo eCMP platform, based on PSA-derived CMP. The project was also coordinated with prominent brands like Michelin for tires, Sabelt for the front seats (the same as in the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce), JTEKT for the Torsen limited-slip differential, and Alcon for the braking system, with whom Abarth developed the best possible solutions.

This new Abarth 600e aims to set a new standard among high-performance electric hot hatches, focusing on just two available versions: the Abarth 600e Turismo and the Scorpionissima, offered in a limited edition of only 1,949 units to honor the manufacturer’s founding year. Starting tomorrow, the new Abarth 600e can be ordered in major European countries, with both versions available.

The new Abarth 600e is the most powerful Scorpion vehicle ever made

With its 280 horsepower from the electric unit installed under the hood, the new Abarth 600e is now the most powerful Abarth ever made. This power enables acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.85 seconds for the Scorpionissima variant, and 6.24 seconds for the Turismo version. It delivers 345 Nm of torque with a top speed limited to 200 km/h and a WLTP range of 334 kilometers on a single charge.

There are three driving modes to choose from: Turismo, providing 110 kW of power for the Abarth 600e Turismo and 140 kW for the Scorpionissima; Scorpion Street, offering 150 kW of power for the Turismo and 170 kW for the Scorpionissima; and Scorpion Track, which allows reaching the 200 km/h top speed and delivers all 280 horsepower (207 kW) on the Scorpionissima and 240 horsepower (175 kW) on the Turismo.

Abarth and Stellantis Motorsport technicians also worked on the suspension, increasing its stiffness and reinforcing the chassis with a rear anti-roll bar. The cooling system available on this new Abarth 600e features a high-capacity liquid cooling pump, capable of preventing excessive battery overheating that would limit the vehicle’s performance. Additionally, specific calibration ensures effective cooling, especially in the more sporty modes.

The 600e has been completely revised inside and out

To optimize performance levels, several modifications were made to the new Abarth 600e both externally and inside the cabin. The main inspiration for the body design comes from the Abarth 850 TC, especially in the front layout with the squared shapes of the radiator section. The second inspiration comes from the gaming and digital world, aligned with the use of squared geometry and dedicated graphic details. The same stylistic approach is found on the rear bumper.

At the front, the Abarth 600e has been lowered by 30 millimeters, while the rear has been lowered by 25 millimeters, and the study of spoilers and extractors was conducted in the wind tunnel where each element was optimized. The 20-inch diamond-cut five-spoke alloy wheels stylistically recall the Scorpion’s sting, revealing the sports brakes and painted calipers through the gaps. This is complemented by the hubcap inspired by single-block bolts.

The new Abarth 600e Turismo version will be available in Acid Green, reminiscent of venom’s acidity, White Antidote, Shock Orange, and Venom Black. The limited edition Scorpionissima will be available in both Acid Green and exclusive Hypnotic Purple, inspired by the hypnotic effect of the scorpion’s sting.

Inside the cabin, the sports steering wheel stands out with leather and Alcantara inserts, while the headliner and internal pillar trims are black, contrasting with colored stitching and the Scorpion on the steering wheel. The beautiful new Sabelt Racing sports seats are also featured on the Scorpionissima, along with pedals with aluminum inserts. The range of available ADAS is also very comprehensive. The Scorpionissima also offers Level 2 Assisted Driving, which uses additional systems like Lane Centering & Traffic Jam assist and 360° parking sensors that connect to the rear camera for even easier parking maneuvers. On board, voice recognition is available for communication and to take advantage of automatic and regular map updates for easier navigation. For the first time, integrated Chat GPT Generative AI assistance has also been implemented.