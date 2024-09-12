Abarth Argentina: The Scorpionship Club is born

Its first official club dedicated to offering Abarth customers a 360-degree experience. an even deeper way to connect with the brand and each other, celebrating the passion that unites them. An ambitious project that aims to create a strong and cohesive community, where every fan feels valued and is part of a family

Abarth Scorpionship Club in Argentina

The Abarth brand has always been recognized as a symbol of great sportiness and high speed. Now the manufacturer has recently officially unveiled in Argentina an exclusive club for all fans of the brand. It is a real community that makes available to those who join and be part of it a series of very exclusive benefits, “only for real Abarthisti”.

This club is called The Scorpionship Club and was created with the intention of providing Argentine customers with an exclusive experience, full of excitement and speed. All worthy of the great passion put forth by founder Carlo Abarth.

For sharing passion and exclusive benefits

The club provides several initiatives for participants. First, an excellent community, that is, a meeting point for those who are passionate about Abarth, a place where you can share your passion. There are also completely exclusive benefits such as for example discounts on accessories, original spare parts and even merchandising, as well as also having private access to the online store with products exclusive to club members.

Abarth Racer’s Academy

It possible also have the opportunity to participate in the Abarth Racer’s Academy, which are sports driving courses that are organized by professional instructors, to learn how to take your car to the limit.

In reference to this organized event, the first two dates have already been planned. The first two tests will be held on September 26 and 27 at the Oscar and Juan Galvez Autodrome in the city of Buenos Aires. The places for participation will be completely limited, so it is recommended that reservations be accessed very quickly.

Also thing included for those in the club is participation in exclusive events organized directly by Abarth, such as rallies and test drives. Finally, the company provides participants with an exclusive area on its website where various exclusive information can be found in a completely private manner.

Martin Scrimaglia’s words

With reference to this new initiative, Abarth’s Brand Manager for the Argentine market, Martin Scrimaglia, also expressed himself. He wished to confirm that Abarth is not only seen as a car, but as a real lifestyle that is carried on over the years as a tradition, able to unite people from all over the world. With the intention of creating a strong and cohesive community, Scrimaglia confirms that as far as his ideas are concerned, this is an initiative capable of great success.

The opportunity to join The Scorpionsip Club has already been activated, and to find out all the benefits and numerous details, it is possible to visit the club’s official website https://thescorpionship.com.ar/ .