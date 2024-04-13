New Abarth 75°Anniversario: a story of passion and power for the brand’s 75th anniversary

Abarth celebrates its 75th birthday with a special exposition at the Heritage Hub in Turin and a limited edition of only 1,368 units, new Abarth 695 75°Anniversario.

Abarth 695 75°Anniversario: a tribute to passion and performance

The 695 75°Anniversario honors Carlo Abarth’s visionary strategy: sports cars at accessible prices. With its 132-hp, 1,368-cc turbocharged engine (a tribute to its displacement), the little Abarth reaches 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds and touches 225 km/h. The unmistakable sound is provided by the Record Monza exhaust.

What makes the 695 75°Anniversary special is its exclusive design: black paint with a golden scorpion on the roof, golden stickers with the 75th Anniversary logo, and gold-colored 17-inch alloy wheels.

The car’s cabin is a fusion of luxury and sportiness: wraparound Sabelt seats with carbon fiber shell and historic stitching, black Alcantara dashboard, Alcantara inserts on doors and side panels. Standard equipment includes automatic climate control, 7-inch digital instrumentation, 7-inch multimedia system, Beats HiFi sound system with DAB and navigation system.

The exposition at Heritage Hub traces 75 years of Abarth success with 38 iconic models, from the 500 with which the brand set records in the 1950s, to the 1000 that dominated racing in the 1960s. And new entries also included the Abarth 500e, the brand’s first electric car, and a 1:3 model of the Abarth 1300 OT.

Abarth Classiche 1300 OT: 75 years of passion in limited edition

A limited edition of only 5 units celebrates Abarth’s 75th anniversary with a tribute to the legendary 1965 Fiat-Abarth Classiche OT 1300. Based on the Alfa Romeo 4C, the 1300 OT is a modern reinterpretation that combines the heritage of the past with the technology of the present.

Custom-made carbon fiber bodywork sports a retro racing livery with hints of the 1960s, such as the “periscope” air intake on the roof and the slatted rear window. The oversize front grille and rear air intake emphasize the car’s sporty soul.

Under the hood, a 240-hp 1.7-liter turbo-four engine, the same one that powers the 4C, promises thrilling performance.

Abarth has not yet released official details, but you can expect an impressive car. Even without further details and price, Abarth assures that the new special edition embodies the brand’s values while preserving the pure essence of a true Abarth.