Abarth 600e: here’s the very first image of the electric B-SUV

The unveiling of the new Abarth 600e seems more imminent than ever. This B-SUV, exclusively electric and based on the new Fiat 600e, is a project that Abarth has been developing for some time. The new Abarth 600e has indeed been spotted on the road for the first time without any camouflage, revealing its final design. This image, captured in Milan and shared online by CocheSpias, marks a significant reveal.

The first uncloaked image of the future Abarth 600e offers an intriguing aerial view of the electric B-SUV, highlighting many significant details of what will be the final design for this eagerly anticipated electric B-SUV, expected later this year.

The new Abarth 600e was realized thanks to a collaboration between the manufacturer and Stellantis Motorsport

According to announcements made in early January by the manufacturer, the new Abarth 600e will engage in a close collaboration with Stellantis Motorsport. It is already known that with its 240 electric horsepower, the new 600e will be the most powerful Abarth vehicle ever to hit the roads.

This collaboration seems to bridge the gap between racing and road vehicles, as evidenced by the first image. The photo showcases the new 600e in a purple color, likely chosen for its official presentation, suggesting the image may relate to the recording of commercials and photos set to be officially released in the coming weeks.

More details emerge, building upon speculation from previous spy photos of the new Abarth 600e. A large, square-shaped spoiler equipped with four prominent vents surrounds a full central section likely housing the third brake light. The spoiler, along with the mirror caps, features a glossy black finish, as does the large front bumper air intake. This area seems to contain a nod to the past.

If the perspective is accurate, the large air intake on the front bumper appears rectangular, possibly referencing the square front opening of the Abarth 1000 TCR from the 1970s.

The front also features additional air intakes on either side of the central opening on the front bumper, with a wide spoiler running across. The large, glossy black wheels feature a novel design and are mounted on new high-grip tires with a dual compound—softer on the outside and harder in the middle—to enhance cornering and range; these tires are developed from DS and Maserati‘s Formula E experience.

Overall, the design does not lack aggression, a key characteristic of the model and Abarth vehicles, although images of the final rear section of the new Abarth 600e have yet to be seen.

It’s important to note that the Abarth 600e is based on the Fiat 600, sharing its underpinnings with other Stellantis vehicles like the Jeep Avenger and the upcoming Alfa Romeo Milano; the platform is the well-known eCMP, derived from PSA, now renamed Perfo-eCMP through the collaboration between Abarth and Stellantis Motorsport. This first image online might also lead to more images that we will likely see very soon.