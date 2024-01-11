Abarth 600e: here are the first images of the new electric model

Abarth is currently working on its next electric vehicle in collaboration with Stellantis Motorsport, the Group’s division that specializes in automobile racing. This partnership is driving the development of the Perfo-eCMP platform, an evolution of the well-known eCMP, already used in several Stellantis Group cars.

Although not officially announced yet, Abarth‘s new electric model seems to be leaning towards a sporty variant of the Fiat 600 electric, as the first images suggest. The likely name could be Abarth 600e. The photos reveal a design still hidden under heavy camouflage. Similar to the Abarth 500e, the new model will feature a specific aerodynamic body kit.

Abarth and Stellantis Motorsport engineers and testers have fine-tuned every detail of the vehicle to ensure a high-level driving experience. The suspensions, with a customized configuration, promise agility, dynamism, stability, and high precision in driving. Regarding the powertrain, the car is known to have 240 horsepower. It is unclear whether the 54 kWh battery of the Fiat 600e will be retained or a new storage unit will be used. The new Abarth will also include an optimized self-locking differential for an electric motor and an enhanced braking system with larger discs for better heat dissipation and wear resistance.

The model in question will be equipped with specific tires, derived from Formula E experience, to ensure optimal grip without sacrificing range and sound insulation. Stellantis highlights the use of a softer dual compound on the outside and harder in the center to improve cornering grip and range, while a polyurethane insert will reduce noise by 20%. For the interior, it is known that the car will have enveloping racing seats with four different padding options. No information on the launch date has been provided, so we must wait for further details on this new Abarth electric model.