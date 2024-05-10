Ferrari 12Cilindri: first tuning from a German developer

Ferrari’s newest 12Cilindri has already taken to the track, and it didn’t take long for the German tuners at DMC to get their hands on it. Their first intervention focuses on the rear of the car, with the addition of a carbon fiber wing called “Elegante.” This aileron is intended to give the 12Cilindri a bit more oomph, according to DMC whose original design comes across as a bit too “bland.” But fear not, the intervention is “soft” and does not interfere with the car’s original active rear wing, which retains its function of optimizing aerodynamics.

Ferrari 12Cilindri: DMC Elegante, a carbon wing to enhance the bolide

Big fans of sports cars never waste time. In fact, as soon as a model makes its debut on the market, here we already find them grappling with the first tunings. In particular, we are talking about the case of the brand new Ferrari 12Cilindri, which just a few days after its launch has already seen the birth of a first customization intervention performed by the Germans of DMC.

The German tuner has in fact made a carbon fiber rear wing called “Elegante.” The latter seems to have been designed to give an extra touch of grit to the rear of the fireball. In DMC’s opinion, the original line of the 12Cilindri can be a bit too “tame” as far as its rear appearance is concerned, Precisely for this reason this wing has been customized, which serves to give it a much more aggressive and decisive visual identity.

In any case, DMC’s intervention is nevertheless “soft” and does not particularly interfere with the car’s original active rear wing. It in fact, although modified, does not lose its function, which is to optimize aerodynamics. The wing is also available for the Spider version of the 12Cilindri, and for its installation, trunk drilling is required.

But will DMC’s tuning appeal to everyone? Comments on the social network seem to particularly highlight a great appreciation for the front and side profile of the new Ferrari. While more discordant opinions seem to have arisen regarding the rear. In fact, the “Elegant” wing might be the right solution for people who find the original design a bit too “bland.”

Going on to talk about the technical part of the car, we can mention that the new Ferrari 12Cilindri is propelled with great force by a powerful 6.5-liter V12 engine. Such a setup is capable of delivering 830 horsepower, guaranteeing knockout performance and a thrilling sound.

But the tuning does not end with the rear wing; in fact, DMC also offers additional components to customize the Ferrari 12Cilindri. These can be a new titanium exhaust that would be able to increase power and give an even more engaging sound. Forged alloy wheels and sport suspension have also been made available, which are responsible for improving the car’s handling and performance.

The DMC tuning for the Ferrari 12Cilindri is designed for those who want to try to stand out from the crowd and give their car a touch of personality. We could say that it is a high quality intervention that would go to combine aesthetics and performance, but it has a cost that is not at all indifferent.