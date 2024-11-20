A Tesla and an Alfa Romeo among the most anticipated cars of 2025

2025 is getting closer and there’s already talk about new cars arriving next year. Among the most anticipated are vehicles from Alfa Romeo and Tesla. We’re specifically talking about electric cars. Expectations are very high, as these vehicles could positively change the fortunes of their respective brands.

Alfa Romeo and Tesla among the main protagonists of 2025: here are the most anticipated electric cars of the year

Starting with Alfa Romeo, 2025 will see the debut of the new generation Alfa Romeo Stelvio. The SUV is expected to be presented next April. It will be based on the STLA Large platform, which made its debut in the United States with the Dodge Charger Daytona and Jeep Wagoneer S, and will continue to be produced at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, Italy. Compared to the current version, the Biscione’s SUV will undergo many changes, starting with the powertrains.

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be exclusively electric and will have at least one EREV version with range extender, offering a range of about 1,000 km. The Quadrifoglio version, also electric, will have 1,000 horsepower. The approximately 118 kWh battery will allow the “standard” version to travel about 700 km on a single charge.

As for Tesla, the new Model Y Juniper will debut in early 2025. The electric SUV is among the most anticipated vehicles of the year. The electric car’s restyling will feature a revised front end, similar to that of the Model 3, and a completely redesigned rear compared to the current version. Here, there will be a large LED bar connecting the light clusters. Thanks to a new battery, the range of the Long Range version will increase to about 800 km on a single charge.