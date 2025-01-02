A new rendering imagining what the second-generation Fiat Toro pickup looks like

These days, what the future of some of Fiat’s cars might look like has been given to Kleber Silva, the talented digital designer who is attracting a lot of attention among fans of the Italian brand. With his creativity and the power of CGI, Silva has imagined what the next Fiat models might look like, starting with the famous Toro, set to become even more glamorous in 2026.

Revamped Toro could arrive in 2026

This model, new Fiat Toro, which could be made public starting in 2026, lies at the heart of Kleber Silva’s vision, who has sought to interpret in his own way and renew the design of a car so beloved in South America. His digital creations make available several fascinating and futuristic ideas, with details that bring together modernity, style and functionality. With this project, KDesign AG wanted to take as its basis the essence of a future Fiat, which will once again try to best meet the needs of an auto market like South America that has evolved so much in the past year.

Paired with the refreshed Ram Rampage 2025, the new Fiat Toro 2026 is pictured in this render with a more rugged and modern design. Some have also thought that it may just be a restyling, but it should be remembered that Fiat has already released the mid-cycle restyling in early 2021, with a new 1.3-liter turbocharged engine powered by gasoline and/or ethanol. There are several chances that the new Fiat Toro could add the all-new 2.2-liter turbodiesel from the 2025 Ram Rampage to its lineup. The new powertrain has 200 hp, or 30 more than its previous 2.0-liter model. With even more power, the midsize pickup of the leading Italian automaker would surely be even more interesting.

Silva also imagines other Fiat models

As we anticipated this is not the only new Fiat model imagined and hypothesized by the CGI expert. Kleber Silva. He has in fact designed an interesting concept for Fiat’s future, imagining what new versions of the Fiat Pulse and Fastback will look like in 2026, thanks to restyling that takes inspiration from models such as the European Fiat Doblo and Jeep Avenger. These designs are the result of a fusion of elements of the two cars’ styling, with the intention of making the new models more modern and in line with automotive trends.

Another model Silva has envisioned is the new Fiat Cronos, which could also undergo a makeover again during the course of 2026. In this case, the restyling seems likely to include the incorporation of details typical of the Alfa Romeo Junior, thus bringing more sportiness and refinement to the Cronos’ design. In addition, the crossover that will replace the Fiat Argo, also planned for 2026, is inspired by the European Fiat Grande Panda, but with some styling details that have been dealt with by the Citroen C3, achieving a result that is a mix of practicality and modernity. In this way, Kleber Silva has tried to anticipate the evolution of Fiat models, adapting them to new market needs and consumer expectations.