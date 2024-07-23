New Fiat Toro: will this be how the restyling looks with the MY2026?

According to sources from Brazil, the Fiat Toro is preparing for its second restyling with the 2026 model year, which is expected to be released towards the end of the first half of 2025. This update will bring several new features, including changes to the front and interior, as well as the introduction of a new 2.2 Turbo Diesel engine. The front design will see the adoption of a new bumper, a redesigned grille, and renewed auxiliary lights, while maintaining the characteristic double-level configuration of the main headlights. As for the side, the Italian automaker’s pickup will offer new wheel options. The rear, however, will retain the current lights and bumper without significant alterations.

Here’s how the future Fiat Toro 2026 might look

The update will affect all versions of the model, with the introduction of new alloy wheels, except for the Endurance variant which will be distinguished by a new hubcap design. Additionally, changes to the logos and the introduction of new body colors are planned. Regarding the interior, the Fiat Toro 2026 will draw inspiration from the recent Ram Rampage, incorporating some design elements. The dashboard and door panels will maintain their current configuration, while the seats will benefit from new upholstery for renewed comfort and aesthetics.

An important technical innovation of the Fiat Toro 2026 will be the introduction of the new 2.2 Turbo Diesel engine, already present in the Ram Rampage. This engine is expected to deliver around 200 HP, offering improved performance compared to the current engine range. Alongside official news, some digital creators are trying to anticipate the possible appearance of the renewed pickup. In particular, digital creator Kleber Silva has recently published a new render, offering his interpretation of the future Fiat Toro 2026. This concept image proposes an interesting vision of how the design of the Italian automaker’s vehicle could evolve.