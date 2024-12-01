A ’70 Dodge Challenger R/T SE B5 Blue found intact after 30 years

e found

Has anyone ever imagined opening a garage and finding an American sports car from the 1970s, untouched and shining like day one? That’s just what happened in this video about a 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T SE with a roaring engine and a fascinating history.

An intact 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T SE B5 Blue

A YouTube video has released to the world a fantastic find, namely that of a 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T SE, a beautiful electric blue (B5 Blue), that has been parked in the garage for a good 30 years. At first glance, it looks like a car straight out of a museum, considering its immense beauty. The original color is still bright and the white decorations make it even more fascinating. But the most amazing thing is that this car has not been restored. The car is completely original, with the paint and interior being exactly as it left the factory in 1969.

An important premise for this car, is that in order to restore it to optimum roadworthy condition, Noel Automotive decided to perform extraordinary maintenance work on the Challenger. This work included replacement of the fuel lines and complete renewal of the brake system. The restoration made the car roadworthy and eligible to take part in exhibitions dedicated to historic vehicles.

Set aside due to problems and subsequently restored

After being set aside in the 1990s due to problems with the powerful 440 SIX PACK engine, the Dodge Challenger was recently recovered by an enthusiast who wishes to restore it to its former glory. The restoration, aimed at preserving the car’s authenticity, deliberately left some signs of the times, such as the original orange paint in the engine compartment and wear and tear on the interior. Although some restoration work was done, such as replacing the headliner, the interior of the car still retains many original elements, including the center console, Rallye gauges, and leather and cloth seats, which date back several decades.

This 1970 Dodge Challenger is a truly exceptional example for several reasons. First, it is an R/T SE, which is a special version that brings together the high performance that is typical of R/Ts with the comfort and elegance of SEs. Under the hood is a powerful 7.2-liter V8 engine, which is equipped with the legendary SIX PACK carburetor. This mechanical combination was capable of delivering an impressive 390 horsepower, making this Challenger a true “muscle car.”

The rarity of this car is very unique. Out of a total of more than 76,000 Challengers produced in 1970, there were only a few hundred that combined R/T SE features with the SIX PACK engine. Even more infamous is the number of examples with a four-speed manual transmission, which is around 135 units, so a rather small number. What makes this Challenger even more unique is its blue-on-blue livery. There are currently no exact figures on the number of cars produced with this color combination, but in all likelihood it is one-of-a-kind.