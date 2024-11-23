The “fake” Dodge Challenger costs twice as much as the Japanese car it’s based on

In 2022, Mitsuoka Motors unveiled the M55 Concept, a limited edition model that at first glance might deceive muscle car enthusiasts. Its design clearly recalls the iconic Dodge Challenger, but beneath the bodywork lies (simply) a Honda Civic. The concept later became reality, but something made more than a few observers raise their eyebrows.

This “fake” Dodge Challenger costs a pile of money

Recently, the famous Japanese manufacturer, known for eccentric vehicles with retro looks, finally announced the price: 8.08 million yen (about $52,000), a figure that might raise eyebrows considering the model on which this “fake” Challenger bases its spirit. This value is shockingly almost double the cost of the same 2025 Civic Hatchback, which starts at around $27,250.

The Mitsuoka M55 certainly isn’t aiming to win over the masses, but rather a niche audience attracted by exclusivity and vintage style. With production limited to just 100 units, this vehicle presents itself as a rare object and, certainly, a divisive one among enthusiasts.

The M55 maintains the Civic‘s heart and the Challenger‘s dress, with its 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which produces 180 horsepower. The front-wheel drive remains unchanged, as does the six-speed manual transmission, a feature that might excite Japanese sports driving enthusiasts. While the engine guarantees Honda‘s typical reliability and fun, Mitsuoka’s attention is entirely focused on style.

The M55‘s aesthetics clearly evoke 1970s muscle cars, with a long horizontal grille, squared headlights, and a bold, aggressive rear end. Inside, the Civic remains recognizable, though enhanced with Mitsuoka details and seat finishing. Despite its visual appeal, the M55’s price places it in a competitive segment where other sports cars, like the Dodge Challenger, offer the mix of performance and style at a still lower cost.