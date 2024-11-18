More than 5 thousand units of Charger and Challenger still in U.S. dealerships

Internal combustion engine-powered Dodge Chargers and Challengers may soon be just a beautiful memory for all fans of the genre. Although this might seem like bad news for those who do not prefer electric cars, there is still a chance to win one of these cars, obviously of an older generation, in order to continue to drive high-end vehicles that are still internal combustion powered.

High prices for some models, discounts for others

According to statistics, the distribution of the four-door Dodge Charger and the two-door Dodge Challenger goes almost hand in hand. However, there are some models that are really exorbitantly priced, reasoning that they are still in dealerships for some time. A very intuitive example is that of the Challenger SRT Demon 170, which starts from a price that in itself is already particularly high, namely $203,951. In addition, one must factor in the mark-up that is made by the dealer, which amounts to about $85,000, a detail that greatly limits its purchase by consumers.

Some Dodge Challenger models, such as the Demon 170, are presented to the public with heavy mark-ups, even over $20,000. Despite this, some dealers try their best to offer some concessions and attract buyers. For example, the Charger SXT V6 with a list price of $35,920 has been discounted by $10,822, making it an attractive option. Some of the 5.7-liter R/T V8 models are still available for about $40,000, but with costs significantly lower than the one just mentioned.

Thousands of Dodge Chargers and Challengers at dealerships

As highlighted in recent days by Jalopnik, there are currently more than 5600 new Dodge Chargers and Dodge Challengers that are still parked inside U.S. dealerships. Of course, reference is made to the older generation of these infamous models. If we refer to the stock problems that the Stellantis group has had, these few thousand vehicles may certainly seem few, since on several occasions, we have talked about tens of thousands of cars in stock for the various dealers of the group’s brands. Despite this, an important factor must also be pointed out. The last model of the 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger left the factory in December of that year. Therefore, it is assumed that many of these vehicles have been locked inside the dealerships for quite some time, which is something to consider anyway if you are thinking about a possible purchase.

The U.S. Dodge brand, as a company, has also made a digital tool available to prospective buyers to help them more easily find the vehicle they want. There are, for example, options such as the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak available for those looking for specific models. Therefore, those who have not yet been convinced to buy a new Charger Daytona from Dodge, i.e., the first electric muscle car from the Stellantis group, can still think about taking advantage of the situation and searching among the several thousand available cars for the appropriate one. Recall again that these are older generation vehicles with ICE engines, which do not yet have any buyers and could also be offered at discounted prices.