$78.8 million for former Stellantis plant: Laepple relaunches Detroit

With its roots sunk in 1938, the Mt. Elliott Tool and Die plant has witnessed decades of American automotive history. Today, this legendary site is about to live a new life thanks to Laepple Automotive. The $78.8 million investment will bring a historic facility back into operation, keeping alive the memory of an era that made Detroit great.

New chapter for historic Mt. Elliott plant

Since its construction in 1938, the Mt. Elliott plant has seen decades of evolution and changes in ownership. In 1956, Chrysler took control of a plant, renaming it the Outer Drive Stamping Plant. Over time, and after the integration of Vernor Tool & Die operations in 1983, the plant specialized in tool and die production. Later, it was further renamed the Outer Drive Manufacturing Technology Center.

From Chrysler to Stellantis, this facility has consistently been at the center of automotive manufacturing, contributing to the creation of legendary vehicles. Specializing in the production of molds and tooling, it has thus played a crucial role in the creation of iconic models. Among its most important projects is the creation of the molds for the 2020 Jeep Gladiator, supplied to the Toledo South plant.

After this project had been completed, manufacturing ceased in 2018 and the building remained unused until it was sold. In fact, the plant was sold by Stellantis in 2024. Thus, we can say that its recent sale marks the end of a production cycle and an era for this historic site.

Laepple Automotive relaunches production at Detroit plant

The facility, which covers more than 67,000 square feet, once beat full capacity with more than 200 workers. Now it is destined for a new life, feeding the production line of some of the world’s most iconic cars. In fact, now Laepple Automotive has acquired a 30-plus acre industrial area in Detroit, with the goal of producing stamped parts for the automotive industry. Laepple Automotive’s plan is to produce molded automotive parts, including hoods, fenders and doors. The destination of these products, among the three major Detroit automakers, has not yet been specified.

Laepple Automotive with this move has thus managed to safeguard as many as 245 jobs previously held by UAW Local 212 union members. The new ownership plans to convert the plant back to the production of stamped components, thus helping to strengthen the local manufacturing supply chain. The presence of a strong union like the UAW is a guarantee for workers and a positive signal for the entire industry.

The global company of German roots bets by investing in Detroit

We would like to mention at this point that Laepple Automotive has several offices in Germany, including Teublitz and Heilbronn, but its products are distributed worldwide. For those who do not know, this is a leading automotive company, specializing in the production of high-end body components.

There will be more details later, but meanwhile we know that with this news Laepple joins the group of companies that are betting on the future of the car in Detroit, investing in cutting-edge technologies and increasingly efficient production processes.