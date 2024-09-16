2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited 4×4, an exclusive preview

The Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited 4×4 is ready to hit the roads with completely revamped styling, high performance and advanced technology on board. It is a 7-seat SUV, representing in all its features aspects such as ruggedness and adventure. Its new look, seems to perfectly bring together elegance and power to succeed in meeting support needs of tough consumers. Obviously, big fans of Grand Cherokee models, are in great anticipation for the release of this new 2025 model. Some recent spy photos made public by Mopar Inseders seem to reveal completely redesigned exterior lines, updated interiors, and there is even talk of an upgraded engine for this three-row SUV.

A revised design and interior quality

However, the 2025 Grand Cherokee L Limited 4×4, an exclusive preview, wanted to keep its familiar styling for the brand, although it has been given a more rugged and modern look to keep up with the times. As we can see from the spy photos unveiled by Mopar Insiders, the main exterior changes include a remanufactured grille, a completely new front bumper, and a repositioning of the car’s sensors to be able to accommodate the features surrounding the improved Level 3 autonomous driving. These are updates and details, which at a glance certainly improve the aesthetics of the car, but it is mainly in terms of aerodynamic efficiency that the SUV has undergone major changes.

As for the interior of the Grand CherokeeLimited 4×4 of 2025, on the other hand, those who will get on board will surely find a cabin worthy in all respects of a premium, technological and advanced vehicle. One of the most touted parts for this new model is definitely the 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 infotainment system, which provides the driver and passengers with touch and rather intuitive controls, along with a wide range of useful features.

And the navigation system within the new infotainment system provides fully detailed maps, with very clear and easy-to-understand voice-type directions, combined with innovative features such as natural voice recognition and point-of-interest search. The Uconnect 5 also offers a great range of connections, including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and wireless charging for mobile devices. To top it off, the features of this new infotainment system have the ability to be updated wirelessly, a detail that ensures a system that is always ready and without failures. In addition, the entire interior is designed to provide consumers with a much more spacious and well-organized layout than the previous model, with the creation of large storage compartments and superior materials.

Engine power and safety

Another change, which is certainly very significant for this model, is that of the introduction of the new 2.0-liter Hurricane4 turbocharged engine. We have already seen this kind of powertrain fitted to the Wrangler, and it provides the car with an important mix of fuel economy efficiency to excellent performance.

Currently, details of the power output of the new Grand Cherokee have not been made public. Some rumors seem to assess the possibility that the American Jeep brand wants to adapt this type of engine to be able to deliver more than 300 horsepower to the car, turning the vehicle into a top-level competitor for its segment.

Stellantis Group knows that it has expanded its operational strategy for the Jeep 2025 Cherokee L in the Middle East and Africa, by beginning assembly in Egypt and thus promoting expansion in the MEA region and local production goals. This move is part of the group’s “Dare Forward 2030” strategy.

Full kit of advanced safety systems

The safety factor has also not been neglected at all by Jeep. In fact, the new Grand Cherokee L 2025 Limited 4×4 will offer a rather comprehensive kit of very advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), in which cruise control, lane keeping assist, and continuous vehicle blind spot monitoring will certainly be included. In addition, as the car’s autonomous driving capabilities have been improved, the SUV is sure to be even safer and more comfortable to drive even on long journeys.

The new Grand Cherokee L Limited 4×4 for 2025 was designed to offer consumers a much more refined driving style on normal roads. Despite this aspect, however, The American Jeep brand did not at all want to forget and set aside the off-road heritage that characterizes its cars. In fact, the SUV will continue to be equipped with Jeep’s famous Selec-Terrain traction management system. In this way, drivers will have no problem in having to traverse complicated terrain. This new SUV from Jeep, with the features we have discussed will be perfectly positioned to compete well with already established models such as may be the Ford Explorer and Toyota Highlander.