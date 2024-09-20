2025 Jeep Gladiator: everything you need to know about it

Jeep Gladiator will return in 2025 with a new updated model, combining ruggedness and off-road capability, which have always been legendary qualities of the brand. Jeep Gladiator will offer exceptional performance as always, but with some changes compared to the previous version. For example, there won’t be a 6-speed manual transmission, replaced by an 8-speed 850RE automatic transmission available on all trim levels. The Gladiator Sport, the base model, features a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine that produces 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque.

Jeep Gladiator 2025: features and prices revealed

Jeep Gladiator is the most off-road capable mid-size truck on the market, and with the 2025 model, it will remain so. Thanks to advanced 4×4 systems, specialized suspensions, and its ruggedness, it can handle even the most extreme conditions. By the end of 2025, a Gladiator 4xe plug-in hybrid will also debut on the market, as part of Jeep’s new electrified model strategy in North America.

The available colors for the new Jeep Gladiator 2025 are Anvil, Black, Bright White, Fathom Blue, Firecracker Red, Granite Crystal, Hydro Blue, ’41 Olive Drab, while for the interiors, black and black and green are available for some models. In addition to off-road capabilities, Jeep Gladiator 2025 also offers incredible performance, allowing it to tow up to 7,700 pounds (3,493 kg) and carry a payload of up to 1,710 pounds (775 kg).

Jeep Gladiator 2025 offers a selection of high-quality materials, as well as an unprecedented level of comfort. The front seats have 12-way power adjustment and, in some models, can be heated, suitable for colder months. Regarding technology, the Gladiator offers a dedicated 12.3-inch infotainment screen with Uconnect 5 system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as a 7-inch digital instrument cluster. The Uconnect 5 system also offers GPS with off-road mapping featuring over 3,000 maps.

Through the Jeep Connect mobile app, the owner can pre-condition the vehicle thanks to a system that expels hot air and ensures a cooler environment on hotter days. The dual-zone automatic climate control allows the driver and front passenger to set their preferred temperature. In terms of safety, Jeep Gladiator 2025 offers more than 85 advanced features. Standard equipment includes side curtain airbags in the first and second rows, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, and forward collision warning with active braking. Also present are Blind-Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Path Detection, and a rear camera on almost all models. An off-road camera improves the forward view, useful for traversing the most difficult trails.

The Jeep Gladiator 2025 range offers several models, each with distinct features tailored to different types of customers. The Gladiator Mojave offers features suitable for the desert. Key features include 2.5-inch FOX shocks, FOX hydraulic front bumpers, front suspension lift, rear Tru-Lok differential, 33-inch off-road tires, desert-specific Off-Road+ mode. The Gladiator Mojave X adds Selec-Trac 4×4 system, front off-road camera, 12-way power-adjustable seats, steel front and rear bumpers.

The Gladiator Rubicon offers Rock-Trac 4×4 system with 4:1 low-range gear ratio, front and rear Tru-Lok locking differentials, electronically disconnecting front sway bar for better wheel articulation, Dana 44 axles with 4.10 axle ratio, 33-inch off-road tires, sturdy rock rails for cab and bed, red tow hooks and decorative finishes, Off-Road+ mode for better control in difficult conditions. The Gladiator Rubicon X adds full-time Rock-Trac 4×4 system, integrated off-road camera, steel front and rear bumpers, 12-way power-adjustable seats, off-road performance hood with central air intake.

As for the Gladiator NightHawk, it offers 18-inch wheels, black details and emblems, Selec-Trac 4×4 system, 12.3-inch display with Uconnect 5 system, leather-trimmed seats with contrast stitching. The 2025 Jeep Gladiator starts at $39,995 in its base Sport version, which includes destination charges.