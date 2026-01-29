2028 Alfa Romeo Stelvio won’t start from scratch, but it will be heavily revised

Statements made by Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili have sparked considerable attention in recent days. His remarks suggested that the original plans for the new Stelvio and the new Giulia will undergo significant changes, mainly due to the slower-than-expected growth of the electric vehicle market. As a result, both models will no longer be developed as fully electric vehicles only, but will instead adopt a multi-energy approach that will also include internal combustion engines, most likely in hybrid form.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio delayed to 2028, but the project won’t start from zero

As a consequence, many initially assumed that the entire project would be scrapped and restarted from scratch, especially considering that prototypes of the new Stelvio had already been spotted during road testing. However, sources close to the Cassino plant paint a slightly different picture. Rather than starting over completely, Alfa Romeo is expected to preserve as much of the existing development work as possible, adapting it to meet the new requirements introduced by the return of combustion powertrains alongside electric versions.

Naturally, this shift in direction will lead to several changes, including on the design side. The front end is expected to undergo the most significant revisions, while minor updates to the rear cannot be ruled out either. The exact extent of these changes remains difficult to assess, particularly because the original version of the project will never reach production, leaving no direct point of comparison.

The new Stelvio will still be built at the Cassino plant, where production is now expected to begin in the second half of 2028. The model will be based on the STLA Large platform, which will be adapted to better accommodate internal combustion engines. This approach is also expected to apply to the Quadrifoglio variant, which will continue to sit at the top of the range.

More concrete details could emerge as early as next spring, ahead of Stellantis’ new industrial plan, which will be officially presented by CEO Antonio Filosa during the group’s Investor Day in May 2026.