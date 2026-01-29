Stellantis prepares to present its strategic roadmap on May 21

Stellantis has officially confirmed in recent hours a highly anticipated date that is expected to clarify several key strategic issues regarding the group’s future. The new industrial plan promoted by CEO Antonio Filosa will be presented on May 21, 2026, during the Investor Day scheduled to take place in Auburn Hills, United States. The event is shaping up to be a crucial moment, especially for understanding the group’s next moves in both Europe and North America.

Stellantis to unveil its new strategic plan at the May 21 Investor Day

During the event, Stellantis will outline its industrial vision for the coming years, detailing priorities, investments, and strategies for each individual brand. The company has also stated that further organizational details regarding the Investor Day will be announced at a later stage, including participation methods and the full agenda of presentations.

Expectations are particularly high regarding the future of some of the group’s more “at-risk” brands, with Chrysler, Lancia, and Maserati standing out among them. At the same time, close attention will be paid to updates concerning the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia. While their debut is already known to be scheduled no earlier than 2028, Filosa’s plan is expected to clarify timelines, priorities, and the role these models will play within the brand’s future lineup. Equally awaited is clarification on the fate of the new Lancia Delta, whose launch, once considered certain, now appears far less guaranteed.

There is also strong interest surrounding Fiat’s future projects. In particular, further details are expected about the so-called “E-Car,” the model positioned below the Pandina, as well as the brand’s overall product strategy for the coming years. Likewise, uncertainty remains around the next-generation Jeep Renegade, whose potential successor continues to fuel debate, especially in the European market.

However, the biggest question mark concerns the overall future of the Stellantis brand portfolio. Antonio Filosa’s words will be crucial in determining whether all current brands will continue to be part of the group or whether some may face downsizing or strategic repositioning. Among the names generating the most uncertainty are DS, Abarth, and Lancia itself, which have been at the center of growing speculation in recent months.

As a result, May 21 is shaping up to be a key date not only for investors, but also for employees and industry analysts. Many of the decisions that will define Stellantis’ industrial future worldwide are expected to stem from that event.