New Alfa Romeo Giulia: latest updates on launch date, design and engines

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia will play a key role in the brand’s future. Alfa Romeo plans to launch the next generation in 2028, making it one of the central pillars of the new industrial plan that CEO Antonio Filosa will present in about five months. That presentation will clarify several strategic points, including the exact role the Giulia will play in the brand’s lineup over the coming years.

Alfa Romeo Giulia set for 2028 debut with new platform and hybrid options

Alfa Romeo will build the new Giulia on the STLA Large platform, the architecture reserved for the group’s higher-end models. Compared to the current generation, the new Giulia will grow slightly in size and adopt a different design approach. It will not turn into a crossover, as some had previously suggested, but will instead evolve toward a fastback-style silhouette. The car will feature a sleeker roofline and a less pronounced rear section, positioning itself halfway between a traditional sedan and a four-door coupé.

The upcoming Stellantis industrial plan will also clarify another key point: the launch order of future models. Until recently, most observers expected the new Stelvio to debut before the Giulia, but that assumption now appears less certain.

Powertrains remain another major topic. Alfa Romeo originally planned the Giulia as a fully electric model, but the strategy has changed. The brand now intends to offer both plug-in hybrid and fully electric versions. Alfa Romeo has not yet confirmed the internal combustion engines that will support the hybrid lineup, but the most likely candidates include the new 2.0-liter Hurricane four-cylinder with 328 horsepower and the Maserati-derived Nettuno V6.

The Quadrifoglio version will remain at the top of the range and should adopt a high-performance hybrid setup. Alfa Romeo may also introduce range-extender variants, although it remains unclear how well that solution fits the brand’s sporty character and driving philosophy.

Pricing details remain unknown, but all signs point to a higher positioning than the current model, in line with premium competitors. Many of these questions will find answers with the upcoming industrial plan, which will play a crucial role in shaping Alfa Romeo’s future direction.