2027 Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio spotted with updated front bumpers

The first spy photos of the updated Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio reveal prototypes with completely redesigned front bumpers, featuring significantly larger openings in the front grille area compared with the current models. The test vehicles, spotted during winter testing sessions in Sweden in both Trofeo and Folgore versions, suggest that Maserati has focused heavily on improving the cooling system. A closer look at the images also shows modifications to the side air intakes, designed to help cool the front brakes, while the GranCabrio Folgore prototype appears to feature a revised rear diffuser compared with the current setup.

Among the styling details, one GranTurismo Trofeo prototype features clear rear taillights, a detail that could preview one of the design updates expected with the facelift planned for 2027. Major interior changes are unlikely, especially considering the delicate financial phase the brand is currently facing, with about 7,900 vehicles delivered worldwide in 2025.

The most significant updates should instead involve the onboard electronics. According to available information, the refreshed GranTurismo and GranCabrio will adopt the STLA SmartCockpit architecture, already used in several Stellantis models aimed at the North American market, such as the Jeep Wagoneer S and the Dodge Charger.

At the center of the system sits the STLA Brain platform, which integrates artificial intelligence functions and prepares vehicles for Level 3 assisted driving. The Chrysler Synthesis concept already demonstrated a possible implementation of this architecture, featuring a cabin dominated by wide pillar-to-pillar displays. This type of layout is becoming increasingly common across the industry and has a well-known reference in the BMW iDrive X with Panoramic Vision.

Since 2025, production of the GranTurismo and GranCabrio has moved to Modena, after years at the Mirafiori plant in Turin. The lineup will continue to include both internal combustion versions and fully electric variants. The 3.0-liter Nettuno V6, which powers the Modena and Trofeo versions with 483 and 542 horsepower respectively, will receive technical updates to comply with upcoming Euro 7 regulations. The GranTurismo Trofeo, the most performance-focused combustion model in the lineup, accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in about 3.3 seconds thanks to its all-wheel-drive system.

The Folgore, however, remains the most powerful version overall. Its three-motor electric powertrain allows it to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in about 2.6 seconds and reach a top speed of around 202 mph when equipped with high-performance tires. Output is currently limited to 751 horsepower for stability and reliability reasons, although the 800-volt, 83-kWh battery pack, combined with silicon-carbide inverters derived from Formula E technology, could theoretically deliver more than 1,200 horsepower.

Even today, Folgore models can reach a temporary peak of 818 horsepower, and it is possible that with the 2027 facelift Maserati may decide to raise this limit further, taking advantage of the capabilities offered by the electric architecture.