Jeep Grand Wagoneer Summit: a new trim level is coming

Stellantis has begun the process of refreshing its high-end full-size SUVs, and a recent development provides the first clue of what’s to come. On August 5, 2025, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) registered an application for the name Jeep Grand Wagoneer Summit signaling a reorganization of trim levels ahead of the 2026 model year.

Jeep Grand Wagoneer Summit: Stellantis prepares to relaunch premium SUVs for 2026

2025 Jeep® Grand Wagoneer

The filing confirms the manufacturer’s intention to relaunch the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer lineup with a significant facelift. Expected updates include new powertrains, advanced technology, and refined styling aimed at strengthening Jeep’s premium SUV competitiveness in the North American market. The adoption of the Summit name points to a flagship trim designed to deliver the highest levels of luxury, comfort, and features.

Since their return in 2021, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer have been positioned as separate sub-brands, a strategy that set them apart from the rest of the Jeep lineup but also created some confusion among customers, many of whom still perceived them as Jeeps. For 2026, CEO Bob Broderdorf has hinted at a “new attitude” for the Grand Wagoneer, which will once again carry the Jeep badge and align with the brand’s traditional trim hierarchy already familiar on models like the Grand Cherokee: Limited, Overland, and Summit.

The Summit name is not new in Jeep’s history: on the Grand Cherokee, it has always represented the most exclusive trim level, known for premium interiors, advanced technology, and distinctive styling cues. Bringing this designation to the Grand Wagoneer not only strengthens brand continuity but also clearly signals Stellantis’ intent to position the model at the very top of its full-size SUV lineup, directly rivaling luxury offerings from key American competitors.

According to early reports, the Grand Wagoneer Summit will feature upgraded leather interiors, exclusive wheel designs, and the latest driver-assistance technologies. Bob Broderdorf explicitly promised “more power, new technology, new styling, and more value” to describe Jeep’s direction. Among the possible new features is a REEV (Range-Extending Electric Vehicle) variant inspired by the recently launched all-electric Wagoneer S, which would mark another step forward in electrifying the brand’s largest SUVs.