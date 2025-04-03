2027 Dodge Durango RT reimagined in unofficial digital render

The Stellantis Group is facing a critical moment after a 2024 characterized by unsatisfactory commercial results and leadership change with Carlos Tavares’ departure. Recovery will take time and a renewed strategic approach, as the group is currently without a CEO and is led by John Elkann, Chairman of the automotive group who has already changed course especially in the United States, where he intends to regain the trust lost during the Portuguese manager’s leadership. With the publication of sales data for the first quarter of 2025, it’s evident that Dodge is in extreme difficulty and something needs to be done to change its fate.

Dodge Durango: will the new 2027 generation look like this?

Rumors about the return of the Hemi V8 engine on several models are becoming more persistent, including the Dodge Charger, suggesting positive developments especially for Dodge and Ram. At the same time, there’s talk of a completely redesigned Dodge Durango for 2027, based on the STLA Large platform (the same as the new Charger), which could offer both electric and traditional powertrains. The current generation of the Durango, launched back in 2010 and updated in 2014 and 2021, should nevertheless remain in production until 2026, presumably continuing to feature the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 with 360 horsepower.

Enthusiasts and digital creators have already begun to imagine these future models. The YouTube channel AutoYa recently presented a vision of the possible 2027 Dodge Durango RT. The proposed design blends retro and squared elements inspired by the new Charger in the front, while maintaining the typical configuration of a three-row SUV. The interiors are conceived in a minimalist but welcoming style, with discrete instrumentation and an essential dashboard layout.

Of course, these representations are purely speculative and based on unconfirmed rumors. Nevertheless, the project offers an interesting interpretation of the future Durango in different exterior colors and interior configurations, stimulating the curiosity of American brand enthusiasts.