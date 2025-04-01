Stellantis: John Elkann met with Donald Trump at the White House

Stellantis Chairman John Elkann met with Donald Trump at the White House yesterday. During the discussion, the President of the United States expressed his intention to ease regulations on car emissions, information confirmed by the automotive group. Trump also specified that Elkann did not request a suspension of the planned tariffs on vehicles produced outside the United States.

Stellantis: John Elkann met with Donald Trump yesterday seeking clarity for the auto industry

The meeting, which took place on March 31, primarily focused on regulations related to environmental standards. Elkann participated as a representative of Stellantis, one of the major automobile manufacturers in the United States, with the aim of strengthening dialogue with the American administration at a decisive moment for the future of the industry.

Among the topics discussed were the competitiveness of the automotive sector in North America and the accessibility of products made in the United States and their impact on demand. Like other American manufacturers, Elkann emphasized the importance of having “clarity” for the market. President Trump, however, confirmed that there will be no reconsideration of the tariffs that will take effect on April 2.

The United States represents a strategic market for Stellantis, which employs approximately 75,000 people in the country, generates annual revenue of about 63.5 billion euros, and records deliveries of approximately 1.4 million vehicles. The automotive group is currently engaged in the search for Carlos Tavares’ successor as the new CEO, who will be appointed by the end of June, as confirmed by Elkann himself.