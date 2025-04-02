Dodge has sold more old Challengers and Chargers than new Daytona EVs in 2025

In the first quarter, Dodge recorded an interesting phenomenon: Chargers and Challengers with traditional engines, although officially out of production, outsold the new Charger Daytona EV. This data highlights the strong preference that many customers continue to have for traditional V8 and V6 engines compared to the new electric technology.

Dodge Charger Daytona EV recorded an average of only 22 sales per day across the United States

The Charger Daytona EV recorded 1,947 units sold, equal to about 22 cars per day across the United States. During the same period, the last-generation ICE Charger reached 1,052 units while the Challenger totaled 922 units. Overall, the traditional models collected 1,974 units, slightly surpassing the electric version and demonstrating that the appeal of classic muscle cars still maintains a strong influence on American consumers.

To improve this scenario, Dodge aims to expand the Daytona range with a new four-door version and internal combustion variants, which will debut this summer, equipped with inline six-cylinder engines. These models could help the brand attract traditional muscle car buyers who are still reluctant to fully embrace the electric transition.

The first quarter of 2025 was particularly difficult for the entire Dodge brand, with an overall sales decline of 49% compared to the same period in 2024, dropping from 42,948 to 21,731 units. The Hornet suffered a 45% contraction, stopping at 4,108 units, while the Durango lost 9% with 13,701 units sold. This data highlights the significant challenges that Dodge will have to face to regain market share and balance electric innovation with the strong emotional connection that customers maintain with traditional models.