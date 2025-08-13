2027 Alfa Romeo Stelvio previewed in bold new design concept video

The next Alfa Romeo Stelvio is one of the most anticipated models from the Italian marque, but its launch timeline has been pushed back. Initially planned for 2025, the new generation of the SUV will be delayed by at least two years to allow for the introduction of combustion engine options, a move that had previously seemed off the table. According to the latest reports, the debut may now take place in 2027, or even in 2028.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: how the 2027 generation is being imagined

In the meantime, the internet is filling with renders attempting to envision the design of the future model. Among the most notable are the creations of Tommaso D’Amico, who in a video presents a Stelvio with sculpted lines and muscular proportions. The matte black bodywork is paired with a front end that modernizes Alfa’s signature trilobo grille, featuring slim, sharp full-LED headlights, large air intakes, and dark-finish technical-design wheels. Flush rear door handles complete a look that is both elegant and sporty.

The envisioned interior emphasizes brightness and refinement, with large glass surfaces, beige leather upholstery, satin aluminum accents, and a fully digital dashboard. For the powertrain range, the designer imagines options from a 220-hp full hybrid to a 408-hp electric version with 520 km of range, as well as an updated 240-hp diesel.

For Alfa Romeo, the new Stelvio will be a strategic cornerstone in strengthening its presence in global markets. This is why its development demands the utmost attention, and it will likely be preceded by the launch of the new Tonale and the next-generation Giulia.

In recent days, an alternative scenario has also emerged suggesting Alfa Romeo could adopt a strategy to bring forward the debuts of the new Stelvio and Giulia generations. Furthermore, it seems that the range-topping versions might feature the engine from the new Dodge Charger. The final decision should become clear with the presentation of Stellantis’ new industrial plan, scheduled for early 2026.