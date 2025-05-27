2027 Alfa Romeo 4C: a dream concept that channels Italian McLaren vibes

Traditional sedans and sports cars are becoming an increasingly precious rarity, carrying with them a burden of sadness that is becoming ever heavier and more painful for enthusiasts and purists. Swept away by a wave of crossovers, SUVs and pick-ups, even historic brands like Alfa Romeo seem to have adapted to market trends, setting aside, at least temporarily, their most emotional and sporting vocation.

This modern Alfa Romeo 4C concept shows what we’re missing

Alfa Romeo’s current lineup speaks clearly: among Junior, Tonale, Stelvio and Giulia, only the latter still represents a classic three-box sedan. The 33 Stradale, while fascinating, is an ultra-limited edition model (only 33 examples) and handcrafted by Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera, outside Stellantis facilities.

Series production is therefore focused on SUVs and crossovers: the Junior is a B-SUV, the Tonale falls into the C segment, while the Stelvio continues to be the brand’s flagship SUV. According to rumors, even the future Giulia could transform into a sort of SUV coupé, abandoning its sports sedan roots and fueling discontent among purists. Complicating the picture is the possibility of launching a new full-size SUV, designed to compete with giants like the Porsche Cayenne by 2030.

Why this shift? SUVs guarantee higher margins and more consistent sales volumes. In a context where Stellantis struggles to justify new investments in niche models, it’s difficult to think of a short-term return to emotional cars. Not surprisingly, Alfa Romeo’s projects to revive the GTV and 8C were shelved in 2019, and the 4C exited the scene in 2020. The 33 Stradale represents, in fact, only a romantic exception.

However, a glimmer of hope remains alive in the hearts of enthusiasts, also fueled by the digital creations of independent designers. One of these is Giorgi Tedoradze, a Georgian artist known among enthusiasts on social media, who has imagined a new Alfa Romeo 4C in a modern key.

His rendering, shared online, has ignited the dreams of Alfisti, to the point that someone has proposed calling it a “baby McLaren” for its sleek and aggressive design. The paradox is that only if SUVs continue to sell will there be room in the future for a new compact sports car that is 100% Alfa Romeo.