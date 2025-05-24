New Alfa Romeo GTV: will the future version look like this?

The GTV name continues to hover in conversations about Alfa Romeo’s future, evoking a glorious past and stirring the passion of long-time Alfisti. However, there are currently no official confirmations regarding a real comeback for this model. The idea of reviving one of the most iconic names in the brand’s history has been circulating for years, though if it does return, it will likely be used for a car very different from the original coupé produced between 1995 and 2004.

Alfa Romeo GTV: what it could look like if it returned to the market

Among the latest rumors is the possibility of a new model arriving by the end of the decade, positioned between the Junior and Tonale, which could bear a historic Alfa Romeo name. The names Alfetta and GTV have both been mentioned. Others speculate that GTV could be the name chosen for Alfa’s upcoming flagship model, currently known internally as E-Jet, meant to bring the brand back into the executive segment.

Meanwhile, a striking digital concept has been making the rounds online, created by digital artist Mirko del Prete, who envisioned what a modern-day Alfa Romeo GTV could look like. His rendering, shared on Instagram, stays remarkably faithful to the spirit of the 1990s original, featuring sculpted sides, a low-slung front with the signature compact grille, and slim headlights.

The artist describes the project as a tribute: “The return of a legend? Following the distinctive side lines of the past, the small grille and narrow headlights: here’s my reinterpretation of this historic Italian GT.” It’s a stylistic exercise that’s been warmly received by enthusiasts, precisely because of its loyalty to the original design.

While we wait for any concrete announcements, the return of the GTV remains a dream for many. But the fact that it’s still being talked about with such enthusiasm proves just how deep a mark this name has left in the hearts of Alfa fans.