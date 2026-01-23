2026 Jeep Wrangler tops the J.D. Power U.S. ALG Residual Value Awards

Jeep kicks off 2026 with a major achievement in the U.S. automotive market. The Wrangler has been awarded the JD Power 2026 U.S. ALG Residual Value Award as the compact SUV with the highest residual value. This recognition confirms the model’s ability to retain a strong percentage of its original value over time, an increasingly important factor for new car buyers.

The award highlights the strength of the Wrangler project and the strong appreciation it continues to receive from the market. Beyond performance and image, the model delivers tangible long-term value, making it a solid investment even years after purchase.

Jeep Wrangler wins 2026 JD Power Award for Best Residual Value

Jeff Kommor, Head of U.S. Retail Sales, commented on the achievement, stressing the importance of the result: “The Jeep Wrangler’s recognition at the 2026 JD Power ALG Residual Value Awards underscores its lasting strength in the market. Customers choose Wrangler for many reasons, including capability, authenticity, and long-term value, and this award reinforces why it remains the benchmark in its segment.”

Jeep’s positive momentum is also reflected in the latest product updates introduced at the start of the year. The Wrangler lineup has expanded with the arrival of the 2026 Wrangler Moab 392, now available nationwide across the United States, including key markets such as California, New York, and Washington. This model is part of the “Twelve 4 Twelve” strategy, a series of monthly launches celebrating Jeep’s 85-year off-road heritage.

Alongside the Moab 392, Jeep has also unveiled the 2026 Whitecap and 85th Anniversary editions, both designed to strengthen the brand’s historical identity and offer exclusive content. Joining them is the 2026 Wrangler Willys ’41, a limited-edition model that pays tribute to Jeep’s military roots.

The Willys ’41 comes with either the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 270 hp or the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with 285 hp, both paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The model stands out thanks to its military-inspired green paint, dedicated wheels, unique interior trim, and a comprehensive off-road setup that includes a locking rear differential, 33-inch tires, steel bumpers, and advanced electronic systems designed for extreme terrain.