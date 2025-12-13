Jeep celebrates 85 years with the new Wrangler Whitecap edition

Jeep continues to expand its Twelve 4 Twelve celebration series with a new exclusive take on the Wrangler called Whitecap. The brand has carried its off-road heritage for more than eighty-five years and once again looks to its roots to shape a model that blends history with a modern identity. The Wrangler Whitecap has been created as a tribute to the CJ-Universal and its well-known Arctic White roof, a feature that became a symbol of freedom, character and adventure. This new interpretation will be offered only on the Sahara and Rubicon trims and joins the recent 2026 Wrangler Moab 392, giving the range an even stronger and more distinctive visual personality.

Jeep unveils the Wrangler Whitecap, a new exclusive edition inspired by the CJ-Universal

“The Wrangler Whitecap is not just a special edition, but a true statement of what Jeep represents,” said Bob Broderdorf, CEO of the Jeep brand. “It is a direct tribute to our history, reinterpreted through a strong and recognizable two-tone look, capable of standing out anywhere. Like all the models in the Twelve 4 Twelve series, Whitecap is designed to stand out and to celebrate Jeep tradition. At the same time, thanks to the numerous customization possibilities, we give our customers even more freedom to make their Wrangler truly personal.”

From a technical point of view, the 2026 Wrangler Whitecap keeps all the strengths that made the Sahara and Rubicon versions so popular. Off-road capability remains central thanks to a mechanical setup designed to handle any terrain with confidence. The engine range includes the two-liter turbo four-cylinder and the three-point-six-liter V6. Both can be paired with Selec-Trac part-time or full-time four-wheel-drive systems, giving the SUV strong adaptability in every driving scenario.

Whitecap stands out through a series of dedicated design features. The hardtop is painted in a bright white finish, and the classic seven-slot grille and body-color fender flares complete the exterior. These flares come standard on the Sahara and are available on the Rubicon. Both trims also feature a Bright White 1941 graphic on the sides, and the Rubicon adds a specific hood decal. The optional Sky One-Touch power top can also be ordered with white details to enhance the look even further.

Orders for the 2026 Wrangler Whitecap are now open in the United States. Pricing depends on the chosen trim and equipment, and the package carries a premium that starts at just under 2,700 dollars for the Sahara and exceeds 3,000 dollars for the Rubicon. This upgrade includes the hardtop and the body-color fender flares.