2026 Fiat Pulse restyling: here’s how the design of the compact SUV changes

2026 restyled Fiat Pulse, recent render for preview of revamped look. The official debut of the 2026 Fiat Pulse is tentatively scheduled for mid-2025.

2026 restyling Fiat Pulse render

Fiat’s first SUV, the Pulse, has surpassed 150,000 units sold in Brazil. The model, produced at the Stellantis Automotive Hub in Betim (MG), came to market in October 2021 and has since been a benchmark in its segment, being recognized for its unique design, cutting-edge technology, high performance and pioneering DNA. In addition to Brazil, the Fiat Pulse is sold in 10 other countries in Latin America.

Now, advances from Brazil reveal the likely restyling of the Fiat Pulse for 2026. The popular compact SUV is set for a makeover, focusing in particular on the front bumper and grille design, both upper and lower. So what we see is what is reported by Brazilian website Autos Segredos, a recent render offers an interesting preview of these styling changes.

This update confirms the central role that Fiat Pulse will continue to play in the South American range of the Turin-based brand in the coming years. Although it is not yet the new generation, rumors suggest that the future model, while retaining the Pulse name, may be inspired by the lines of the next Fiat Pandissima, expected in Europe during next summer. The official debut of the 2026 Fiat Pulse is tentatively scheduled for mid-2025.



Restyling of the Fiat Pulse, design and engines

The restyling of the Fiat Pulse for 2026 is imminent, and early rumors reveal a revamped design, particularly for the front bumper and grille. Although the main grille does not echo the styling of the recent Fastback, the bumper lines of the two SUVs look set to converge, with a common lower air intake, as evidenced by the spy photos.

Under the hood, the Fiat Pulse 2026 in its base Drive version will continue to house the tried-and-true 1.3 Firefly engine, maintaining a power output of 107 hp (ethanol) and 98 hp (gasoline). There is a slight reduction in torque, now 13.6 kgfm with ethanol and 13.1 kgfm with gasoline. An important change concerns the transmission, which will be exclusively relied on the CVT gearbox. We await the official debut to find out all the details of this update.

The Audace and Impetus versions will represent the entry into the hybrid era for the Pulse range, exclusively adopting the T200 Hybrid system. This powertrain combines the 1.0 Turbo 200 Flex engine, capable of delivering 130 hp on ethanol and 125 hp on gasoline, with a generous torque of 20.4 kgfm, constant regardless of the fuel used. Transmission will be handled by the efficient CVT automatic transmission, which simulates seven ratios for a smooth and dynamic driving experience.

For lovers of sportier performance, the 2026 Fiat Pulse Abarth Turbo 270 will continue instead with the powerful 1.3 Turbo Flex engine. This unit will retain its distinctive characteristics, producing 185 hp using ethanol and 180 hp with gasoline, flanked by a vigorous torque of 27.5 kgfm, also invariable depending on fuel. Power management will be handled by the proven AT6 automatic transmission.